Redefining Enterprise Engagement at InnoEX Hong Kong: Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Unveils AI-First Solutions

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, successfully showcased its latest enterprise solutions at the highly anticipated InnoEX Hong Kong. Co-organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the premier tech event gathered industry titans, government delegates, and leading tech innovators.

At the exhibition, EngageLab directly addressed the critical problems global businesses struggle with today: fragmented channels, siloed data between marketing and support, high integration costs, and legacy AI that cannot handle complex tasks. Guided by its mission to be "Redefining Customer Relationships for the AI Era," EngageLab introduced practical solutions built on its robust architecture.





Intelligent Fallback Workflows: Solving the "Last Mile" of Delivery

To combat unpredictable email open rates, EngageLab demonstrated its seamless omnichannel orchestration logic. The platform automatically monitors user behavior in real-time: if an email goes unopened, it triggers a WhatsApp message, relying on SMS only as an ultimate fallback. This dynamic channel-switching ensures critical messages reliably reach customers while significantly optimizing communication budgets.

Expert Customization & Agile Deployment: Accelerating Time-to-Market

Global enterprises often struggle with long time-to-launch due to difficult integrations. EngageLab overcomes this by leveraging its Developer-First APIs and expert technical support to deliver solutions tailored to specific business needs. Instead of forcing companies to adapt to rigid systems, EngageLab seamlessly translates complex operational logic into custom-built workflows, drastically shortening integration cycles and reducing IT friction.





AI + LiveDesk: Transitioning from "Chatbots" to "Digital Employees"

Addressing the limitations of traditional chatbots that lack backend data access, EngageLab showcased its Native AI + LiveDesk integration. Moving beyond basic Q&A, EngageLab’s AI Agents securely connect with enterprise databases (like CRM or ERP systems). Using a travel use case, EngageLab demonstrated how its AI acts as a true "digital employee," autonomously retrieving real-time booking details to resolve complex service requests without human intervention. This solution allows enterprises to break free from seat-based pricing limits, aligning business costs with actual growth rather than headcount

Architecting the Future of Customer Interaction

During the event, Lawrence Pak, Business Representative at EngageLab, delivered an insightful presentation on the architecture of an AI-first customer engagement ecosystem. Pak detailed how EngageLab utilizes AI not just for communication, but for the entire lifecycle: from breaking down data silos to generating predictive strategies and executing automated campaigns.

"Modern enterprises don't just need more channels; they need intelligent orchestration," said Pak. "By seamlessly leveraging unified lifecycle customer data, cross-channel reliability, and capable AI agents, EngageLab is helping brands transform isolated touchpoints into continuous, highly personalized customer relationships on a global scale."





For more information about EngageLab’s solutions, please visit www.engagelab.com.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: engagelab@marketing.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

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