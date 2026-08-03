Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Launches LoopAgent: Production-Grade Execution That Runs Complex Tasks End-to-End

HONG KONG, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that GPTBots.ai, its AI agent platform, has released LoopAgent — a production-grade execution engine that enables AI agents to autonomously handle complex, multi-step tasks across business systems.





Built for Production, Not Pilot

Production deployments often stall not because of model quality alone, but because accountable, end-to-end execution is difficult to operate at scale. While most agent platforms rely on open-source orchestration frameworks, LoopAgent is a purpose-built execution layer engineered and maintained in-house by the GPTBots team. This means enterprises are not dependent on third-party library upgrade cycles, and have direct control over the execution pipeline — from security sandboxing and cost guardrails to step-level audit trails. It's the difference between assembling a demo with community tools and running mission-critical workflows on a production-grade engine.

What LoopAgent Brings to the Table

Beyond continuous execution, LoopAgent ships with capabilities designed for real-world deployment:

Sandboxed code execution : Agents can run code in an isolated Bash sandbox, enabling automation tasks that require scripting without compromising system security.

: Agents can run code in an isolated Bash sandbox, enabling automation tasks that require scripting without compromising system security. Lazy-loaded Skills : Agent capabilities are loaded on demand rather than all at once, reducing token consumption and keeping costs in check for high-volume workloads.

: Agent capabilities are loaded on demand rather than all at once, reducing token consumption and keeping costs in check for high-volume workloads. Versioned system identity prompts with Diff : Teams can version-control the prompts that define agent behavior, compare changes across versions, and trace exactly which prompt version governed each decision — essential for compliance and debugging.

: Teams can version-control the prompts that define agent behavior, compare changes across versions, and trace exactly which prompt version governed each decision — essential for compliance and debugging. Seamless human handoff with context summary : When a task requires human intervention, LoopAgent generates a private summary of the conversation and task state, so the human agent picks up with full context — no repetition, no friction.

: When a task requires human intervention, LoopAgent generates a private summary of the conversation and task state, so the human agent picks up with full context — no repetition, no friction. Integrated knowledge retrieval: Agents draw on enterprise knowledge bases in real time, grounding responses in company-specific information rather than general-purpose training data.



From Partial Automation to End-to-End Task Completion

LoopAgent is designed for tasks that span multiple systems and require sustained execution:

Insurance claims & case management : An agent receives a claim, verifies the policy, checks coverage rules, calculates the payout, and generates a conclusion — then routes to a human for final approval, with the full decision trail intact.

: An agent receives a claim, verifies the policy, checks coverage rules, calculates the payout, and generates a conclusion — then routes to a human for final approval, with the full decision trail intact. Internal operations automation : Daily reporting workflows that pull data from business systems, run validation rules, execute aggregation scripts, and write results back — all within a single agent run, no manual handoff between steps.

: Daily reporting workflows that pull data from business systems, run validation rules, execute aggregation scripts, and write results back — all within a single agent run, no manual handoff between steps. Complex customer support : A customer inquiry that involves order lookup, refund policy verification, and payment system calls is resolved end-to-end within the same context, rather than bounced between systems and agents.

: A customer inquiry that involves order lookup, refund policy verification, and payment system calls is resolved end-to-end within the same context, rather than bounced between systems and agents. Hybrid AI-human service: The agent runs until the task requires human judgment, then hands off to LiveDesk or LiveChat with a complete context summary — the customer never repeats themselves, and the agent picks up instantly.

"Most agent platforms can handle a conversation. LoopAgent was built to handle a job — start to finish, across systems, with every step traceable," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. "The gap between a compelling demo and production-grade AI has always been about execution reliability, not model quality. LoopAgent closes that gap."

The release of LoopAgent reflects a broader shift in how organizations deploy AI: from conversational assistants that answer questions, to autonomous agents that complete work. As AI moves deeper into operational workflows, the execution layer — not just the model — becomes the critical differentiator. GPTBots.ai is positioning LoopAgent as the foundation for this next phase, where agents don't just talk, but deliver.

LoopAgent is available now on GPTBots.ai. For more information, visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

GPTBots.ai's global customers include Axios Management, GP Batteries, Echosens China, and many more.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/

Media contact: marketing@aurora-mobile.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

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