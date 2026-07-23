Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Enhances Customer Service Solution with Audio Agent and LINE Plugin 2.0

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced enhancements to the customer service solution on GPTBots.ai, its enterprise-grade AI agent platform. GPTBots.ai Audio Agent now supports SIP connectivity via Twilio for integration with enterprise telephony infrastructure. LINE Customer Service Plugin 2.0 updates the agent workspace and adds notification capabilities for service teams.

With this release, organizations can deploy AI agents across voice and messaging channels without overhauling existing IT infrastructure, supporting faster response, broader coverage, and lower cost per interaction.





Audio Agent: Connecting AI Agents to Enterprise Communications

Audio Agent supports two deployment scenarios:



Inbound service — AI agents handle incoming calls and add capacity



— AI agents handle incoming calls and add capacity Outbound marketing — AI agents join campaigns through existing dialing systems via SIP





Zero Infrastructure Overhaul

Unlike standalone voice AI tools that require companies to rebuild their communications stack, GPTBots.ai Audio Agent integrates with existing telephony infrastructure through standard SIP and Twilio. Twilio provides the communications layer; GPTBots.ai provides the AI agent layer. Enterprises can add AI voice capability on systems they already operate, without a full communications migration.

LINE Customer Service Plugin 2.0

LINE remains a primary customer service channel across much of Asia. Fragmented tooling, delayed alerts, and complex interfaces often slow service teams. Plugin 2.0 redesigns the workspace and adds notifications to help agents see and respond to new activity more quickly, supporting faster onboarding and more consistent coverage on messaging.



Together, the updates address both sides of the service desk: Audio Agent expands AI capacity on voice, while LINE Plugin 2.0 improves the workspace for human agents on a channel customers already use.

Looking Ahead

GPTBots.ai will continue to expand its tool ecosystem and multi-channel capabilities to help enterprises deliver more consistent customer experiences across voice, messaging, and additional touchpoints.



"The future of customer service is AI agents handling volume so human agents can focus on what matters most. This release moves us closer to that model," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai.



GPTBots.ai Audio Agent with SIP and Twilio connectivity, and LINE Customer Service Plugin 2.0, are available now. Learn more at https://www.gptbots.ai.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide. GPTBots.ai's global customers include Axios Management, GP Batteries, Echosens China, and many more.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/

Media contact: marketing@aurora-mobile.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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