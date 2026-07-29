Snapmaker Leverages Aurora Mobile's EngageLab to Achieve Highly Efficient Global User Reach

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, is empowering Snapmaker to achieve highly efficient global user reach.

In the realm of consumer-grade 3D printing, Snapmaker has established itself as a benchmark for creators worldwide, renowned for its unique modular design and exceptional industrial quality. As its business expands across multiple countries and regions with a rapidly growing user base, a critical challenge emerged: how to bridge geographical boundaries and time zones to deliver precise creative inspiration, firmware updates, and community news to every user in real-time.





To drive the digital transformation of its global user operations, Snapmaker has integrated EngageLab's AppPush service. By leveraging EngageLab’s mature push technology to build a standardized mobile reach system, Snapmaker has significantly enhanced the efficiency and stability of its user communications, successfully upgrading its global user engagement model.

Reaching a Global Maker Community

As an engineering-driven company, Snapmaker’s products are not merely hardware tools, but bridges connecting the ideas of global creators with reality. Its accompanying mobile application carries core functions such as device monitoring, project sharing, and firmware upgrades. However, in its global expansion, Snapmaker faced complex operational challenges. With users spread across all seven continents, the massive variance in mobile network environments resulted in inconsistent message delivery rates. Furthermore, a "one-size-fits-all" push notification sent at a single time risked disturbing users late at night, and there was a lack of automated trigger mechanisms to meet the diverse, specific needs of makers, engineers, and designers.

Deep Integration of EngageLab AppPush

To address these challenges, Snapmaker introduced EngageLab’s global push solution, optimizing everything from the underlying technology to operational strategies. Relying on a massive-scale distributed architecture deployed globally, EngageLab provides Snapmaker with lightning-fast, stable push channels. For overseas markets, EngageLab deeply integrates with Google FCM and Apple APNs, while ensuring full coverage of mainstream mobile manufacturer channels for the domestic market.

Because Snapmaker is committed to bringing 3D printing into everyone's daily life, a "no disturbance" policy is the baseline for its user experience. Through EngageLab’s intelligent time-zone push feature, the operations team now only needs to set a relative time, and the system automatically triggers messages in batches according to each user's local time zone, respecting every creator's schedule.

Enhancing Business Value and User Experience

Through its partnership with EngageLab, Snapmaker has not only solved technical delivery challenges but also achieved significant gains in commercial value. Stable and precise push notifications have made the Snapmaker App an indispensable part of the user's creative workflow, improving overall retention. Additionally, the timely and accurate feedback on device status further highlights Snapmaker's brand DNA of being "stable, reliable, and precise."

"Snap" means the flash of inspiration, and a "Maker" is someone who turns ideas into reality. Snapmaker is how we take these elements and express our vision together. As its trusted communication service expert, EngageLab ensures that through every precise AppPush, these flashes of inspiration can cross oceans and connect users in real-time.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.



EngageLab's global customers include Dhgate, HelloRide, The Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, J&T Cargo, Blurams and many more.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/ or contact us at marketing@aurora-mobile.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fe1f9f-0961-43ca-a4cc-d53cae86e25d