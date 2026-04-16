Hemp Hop’s First 420 Deals in Houston, TX - Buy 3 Get 1 Free 2026





HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop, Houston's newest cannabis dispensary, is proud to launch its first ever 420 deals in Houston , TX. At a time when the Texas hemp community has faced significant regulatory uncertainty, Hemp Hop is here to celebrate. From April 17 to April 20, 2026, customers can take advantage of an exclusive Buy 3, Get 1 Free promotion across a wide selection of premium cannabis products including gummies, concentrates, live rosin, live resin, and glass dosing dispensers. This 420 deal in Houston is available both in-store and online, making it easier than ever for the Houston community to celebrate 4/20 with their favorite cannabis products.

4/20 Sale in Houston TX: Buy 3 Get 1 Free Deals

Houston has always been a city that embraces culture, community, and authenticity, and Hemp Hop is proud to be part of it. As Hemp Hop's 2nd location and its first home in Texas, the Houston cannabis dispensary represents a major milestone for the brand. This 420 sale in Houston TX is Hemp Hop's way of introducing itself to the city in the biggest way possible - by giving back. Whether you have been a longtime Hemp Hop customer from afar or are discovering the brand for the first time, this first ever 420 sale in Houston was built with the Houston cannabis community in mind. This limited time 420 deals offer runs April 17 - April 20, 2026. 4 full days of savings at Houston's newest cannabis dispensary.

"Houston has an incredible cannabis community and we have wanted to be part of it for a long time," said Jordan Hall, Founder of Hemp Hop. "Launching our first ever 420 sale in Houston feels like the perfect way to introduce ourselves. Despite everything the Texas hemp community has been through recently, we are here, we are committed, and this Buy 3 Get 1 Free promotion is our way of saying - Houston, we are just getting started."

Featured Cannabis Products on Sale This 4/20 in Houston

Hemp Hop Houston's Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer covers one of the most diverse cannabis product lineups in the city. This 4/20 sale in Houston TX includes:

420 Gummies — A wide range of potencies and formulations crafted for relaxation, focus, and everything in between. Made with premium cannabinoids and third-party lab tested for quality and consistency.

Cannabis Concentrates — Hemp Hop Houston carries a carefully curated selection of premium concentrates for experienced consumers who demand potency and purity in every session.

Live Rosin — Solventless and full spectrum, Hemp Hop's live rosin is crafted using only heat and pressure, preserving the complete cannabinoid and terpene profile for a clean, flavorful experience.

Live Resin — Made from flash-frozen whole plant material, Hemp Hop's live resin delivers a true-to-strain flavor and a rich, well-rounded experience for those who appreciate real cannabis-derived terpenes.

Glass Dosing Dispensers — Hemp Hop Houston's premium glass dosing dispensers offer a precise, portable, and discreet way to enjoy high-quality live resin. Crafted with borosilicate glass and a metal triple O-ring plunger for smooth, controlled dosing every time.

Every product included in the 420 promotion is lab tested, compliant, and backed by Hemp Hop's commitment to transparency and quality.

Shop Hemp Hop In-Store and Online in Houston TX

If you are in or near Houston, TX, Hemp Hop makes it easy to shop this 4/20 sale deals however you prefer. Visit Hemp Hop's cannabis dispensary in Houston in person at 1103 Bomar St Suite 200, Houston TX 77006 to speak with knowledgeable staff and explore the full product lineup. Prefer to shop from home? The complete 420 sale is also available online at hemphophouston.com, with same day delivery across Houston.

Why Houston Trusts Hemp Hop for Premium Cannabis Products

Hemp Hop has earned its reputation as one of the best cannabis brands in the country through years of consistent quality, transparency, and community focus. The brand has received recognition from prestigious industry awards including the High Times Hemp Cup and the Oregon Growers Cup, cementing its standing among the best in the business. With third-party tested products across every category and a catalog recognized for having some of the best cannabis products available online and in store, Hemp Hop continues to set the standard in every market it enters.

About Hemp Hop

Founded in 2018, Hemp Hop is a premium cannabis brand with locations in Charlotte, NC and Houston, TX, dedicated to delivering lab-tested cannabis products to customers across the country. Over the past 8 years, Hemp Hop has grown from a Charlotte staple into one of the most recognized names in the industry, trusted by over 100,000 customers nationwide. With award-winning products, a transparent approach to quality, and a growing presence in both North Carolina and Texas, Hemp Hop continues to be a go-to cannabis dispensary for communities that demand the best.

Media Contact

Aman Kodwani

aman@hemphop.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/899604d3-e2d4-4a71-acd0-256d2fd23b7d