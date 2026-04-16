Wrap Enters Healthcare Market with Multi-Site Non-Lethal Response Virtual Reality Deployment Across UPMC Healthcare System

MIAMI, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (“UPMC”) Healthcare System has deployed WrapReality™ virtual reality training systems as part of a new enterprise-wide security training initiative.

UPMC Healthcare System, a multi-billion-dollar, nonprofit healthcare network operating around 40 hospitals and employing more than 800 security professionals, including over 250 armed special police officers, recently adopted the WrapReality systems. In Q1 2026 Wrap and UPMC initiated a structured, multi-site VR training program spanning facilities throughout Pennsylvania, including in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

This deployment represents an expansion of Wrap’s addressable market into the hospital and healthcare segment, a sector reportedly facing increasing workplace safety challenges, rising incident complexity, and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Healthcare systems are among the fastest-growing environments for security modernization, with growing demand for advanced training platforms that prepare personnel to respond effectively to volatile incidents while prioritizing patient, staff, and visitor safety.

Enterprise-Level Security Modernization

UPMC’s rollout suggests a proactive investment in immersive, scenario-based training for healthcare security teams operating in high-risk, high-stress environments. Hospitals present a complex operating landscape, where personnel may be required to manage behavioral health crises, workplace violence incidents, access control breaches, and coordinated emergency responses, all while maintaining continuity of care.

The WrapReality platform delivers interactive simulations designed to strengthen situational awareness, communication under pressure, de-escalation strategy, and responsible application of force. The system provides repeatable exposure to realistic scenarios that mirror the operational dynamics of healthcare facilities, including emergency departments, inpatient units, and public access areas.

“UPMC is committed to equipping our security personnel with the tools and preparation necessary to safeguard our patients, visitors, and staff,” said David J. Heckman, MBA, Police Chief and Senior Director of Public Safety – Operations at UPMC. “We believe the implementation of immersive virtual reality training allows us to elevate readiness across our organization, enhance coordination among teams, and reinforce appropriate NLR protocols in complex healthcare settings. This initiative supports our broader mission of maintaining a safe and secure care environment.”

Multi-Site Program Deployment

Following UPMC’s adoption of the WrapReality system, Wrap collaborated with UPMC leadership to design a phased enterprise training framework. In Q1 2026, the program launched across multiple facilities in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, providing dedicated instructor access and operational integration sessions designed for scalable adoption.

The multi-location implementation model positions UPMC to standardize training methodology across its network while maintaining flexibility to tailor scenario content to specific facility profiles. Wrap’s expanding content library includes healthcare-relevant modules, including crisis intervention, behavioral escalation management, workplace violence prevention, and coordinated response procedures involving armed special police units.

By embedding immersive training across geographically dispersed sites, UPMC is expected to establish a replicable framework that can scale across its broader system footprint.

Expanding Wrap’s Healthcare Opportunity

The engagement with UPMC marks a milestone in Wrap’s diversification strategy. While WrapReality has gained traction among municipal law enforcement agencies, entering the healthcare sector represents a meaningful growth opportunity, driven by increasing workplace violence concerns and increased emphasis on preparedness in healthcare.

Hospitals and healthcare networks nationwide are reportedly evaluating advanced training technologies that improve decision-making consistency and mitigate liability exposure. With hospitals and healthcare campuses across the United States exploring dedicated security teams, the healthcare sector presents a meaningful opportunity for Wrap to extend its immersive training ecosystem beyond traditional public safety customers.

Wrap remains focused on expanding adoption of immersive training solutions across law enforcement, corrections, campus security, and now healthcare environments, aligning product innovation with evolving safety requirements.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Healthcare System, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

wrap.com