Rogers Expands Satellite-to-Mobile Coverage to the U.S.

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers today announced Canadians can now stay connected in places where traditional cellular networks don’t reach when roaming in the U.S. – covering 1.3 million more square kilometers through satellite-to-mobile coverage.

By combining the reach of Rogers Satellite, a first of its kind service in Canada, and T-Satellite, the first and only satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. offered by T-Mobile, Rogers now has the most coverage in Canada and the U.S.

“Canadians want to stay connected wherever they are, even when they’re travelling,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. “By expanding satellite-to-mobile technology, our customers can get more coverage and roam effortlessly throughout the U.S.”

In areas without cellular service, satellite-to-mobile technology supports text messaging, including text-to-911 and public safety alerts. The service also supports popular apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and X; navigation with Google Maps and AllTrails; and real time weather updates via AccuWeather, with more on the way.

“The mission of T-Satellite is to extend coverage to places no cell signal has ever reached — keeping our customers connected in more places than ever before,” said Jeff Giard, VP of Business Development and Partnership Marketing, T-Mobile. “Together with Rogers, we’re bringing that same experience to travellers exploring beyond the reach of traditional networks in the U.S.”

For Rogers customers, satellite-to-mobile roaming in the U.S. is included with Popular or Ultimate plans with U.S. coverage, Roam Like Home, and select Travel Passes at no extra cost.

To see where Rogers Satellite connectivity is available in Canada, click here. And to see where T-Satellite connectivity is available in the U.S., click here.

More information about Rogers Satellite is available at rogers.com/satellite.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com | 1-844-226-1338