Midstream Health Expands Leadership Amid Rapid Growth Across $80B+ Health System Coalition

Deployments span leading provider organizations nationwide, including Mount Sinai Health System, Houston Methodist, and CommonSpirit Health

Leadership appointments include Chief Customer Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, VP of Engineering, and VP of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midstream Health today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team as a growing coalition of health systems adopts its AI-native financial action platform. Midstream is live across leading provider organizations nationwide, including Mount Sinai Health System, Houston Methodist, and CommonSpirit Health, together representing more than $80 billion in net patient revenue.

To support this next phase of growth, the company has appointed Kelsey Mellard as Chief Customer Officer, Omar Nagji as Chief Commercial Officer, Aneesh Kulkarni as Vice President of Engineering, and Anisha Mocherla as Vice President of Product. Together, they bring deep expertise in building AI-native, automation-driven systems and scaling adoption in complex healthcare environments. Their leadership further enhances Midstream’s ability to deliver rapid ROI, enabling health systems to reinvest recovered dollars directly into patient care.

“At Midstream, we enable health systems to stop waste and improve operating income — moving AI to the bottom line,” said Sumit Kadakia, Co-founder and CEO of Midstream Health. “Traditional business intelligence was built for a different era. Today’s financial complexity demands a proactive, agentic model with speed to value at its core. Building and deploying Midstream’s solution requires exceptional leadership and a willingness to rethink how health systems adopt software. I’m incredibly excited to welcome this group of leaders as we scale our product and deepen our partnerships with health systems.”

Kelsey Mellard, Chief Customer Officer

Kelsey oversees customer success, onboarding, and long-term partnership growth, ensuring health systems capture the full value of the Midstream platform. She brings deep experience partnering with provider organizations to reduce waste and drive meaningful financial outcomes. Most recently Chief Growth Officer at Brightline Health, she previously founded Sitka, a nationwide virtual value-based multi-specialty physician network, and held senior leadership roles at Honor, naviHealth, UnitedHealth Group, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics.



Kelsey oversees customer success, onboarding, and long-term partnership growth, ensuring health systems capture the full value of the Midstream platform. She brings deep experience partnering with provider organizations to reduce waste and drive meaningful financial outcomes. Most recently Chief Growth Officer at Brightline Health, she previously founded Sitka, a nationwide virtual value-based multi-specialty physician network, and held senior leadership roles at Honor, naviHealth, UnitedHealth Group, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and Children's Mercy Hospitals and Clinics. Omar Nagji, Chief Commercial Officer

Omar leads the company’s commercial organization and go-to-market strategy, bringing Midstream to health systems nationwide. Previously, as co-founder and general manager of Lyft Healthcare, he helped pioneer rideshare in the non-emergency medical transportation space. With nearly two decades of experience building and leading commercial organizations across healthcare and technology, he most recently held senior leadership roles at Memora Health, Podium, Alto Pharmacy, and Tomorrow Health. Earlier in his career, he held revenue leadership roles at MedeAnalytics, VisiQuate, and Streamline Health.

Aneesh Kulkarni, Vice President of Engineering

Aneesh leads Midstream’s engineering organization and is responsible for the technical development of the company’s agentic financial action platform. He brings extensive experience translating AI and data platforms into enterprise applications and scaling large systems that combine complex data pipelines, AI-native architectures, and modern user interfaces. Prior to Midstream, Kulkarni was CTO at STRIVR Labs and VP of Engineering at AppDynamics.



Aneesh leads Midstream’s engineering organization and is responsible for the technical development of the company’s agentic financial action platform. He brings extensive experience translating AI and data platforms into enterprise applications and scaling large systems that combine complex data pipelines, AI-native architectures, and modern user interfaces. Prior to Midstream, Kulkarni was CTO at STRIVR Labs and VP of Engineering at AppDynamics. Anisha Mocherla, Vice President of Product

Anisha shapes Midstream’s product vision and strategy, ensuring solutions are grounded in the operational needs of health systems. With a background in developing automation-driven products in multifaceted, regulated environments, she previously served as product lead at Cruise, helping bring autonomous vehicle technology from prototype to deployment while navigating the demands of safety, scale, and consumer trust. Earlier, she held product roles at Lyft and Walmart.





Midstream is purpose-built for the complexity of healthcare financial operations. The platform transforms fragmented internal and external data into a single source of truth, building proprietary datasets to fill the gaps where information is missing or incomplete. Domain-trained AI agents continuously surface hidden opportunities—such as pricing errors, rebate discrepancies, delayed payments, and off-contract spend—and prioritize actions that drive the greatest return. Teams can also explore insights and model scenarios using natural language.

To learn more about Midstream’s AI-native financial action platform, visit www.midstream.health

About Midstream Health

Midstream is an AI-powered, proactive financial action platform purpose-built for healthcare. It transforms structured and unstructured data, siloed documents, and external datasets into contract-aware insights while building proprietary datasets to fill the gaps where information is missing or incomplete. Powered by domain-trained AI agents, Midstream continuously identifies margin opportunities and prioritizes the actions that will drive the greatest return. From missed rebates and pricing compliance to payer underpayments and policy-driven denials, its AI learns and adapts with every interaction. Backed by a 16z and CommonSpirit Ventures, Midstream delivers always-on intelligence, ensuring health systems capture every dollar they deserve. Learn more at www.midstream.health .