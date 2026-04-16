2026 Excellence in Financial Journalism Awards Call for Submissions

New York, NY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 40 years, the New York State Society of CPAs (NYCPA) has recognized the best business and financial reporting through its Excellence in Financial Journalism (EFJ) Awards.

All business and financial journalists, editors and authors are welcome to join the ranks of EFJ winners from national news outlets such as ProPublica, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Crain’s New York Business, as well as local reporters from regional publications and organizations such as the Miami Herald and The Real Deal, by submitting their work to the 2026 NYCPA EFJ Awards.

Broadcast, print, radio and online news organizations and reporters can submit financial news stories that were published, posted or aired between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025. Business book authors and publishers can also enter this nationwide contest. Current college students are also eligible to apply in the NextGen category.

The 2026 EFJ Awards consist of 13 awards in 10 distinct categories. Entries can be submitted for one or more of the awards, making sure that they conform to the topic and format. The categories are the following:

Radio/Podcast

Enterprise

General Reporting

Visual Design

Local

Opinion

Public Service

Video

NextGen

Excellence in Financial Journalism Book Award

Each entry receives full consideration by a select panel of judges, composed of CPAs and financial journalists. All entries will be scored according to three parameters: Accuracy of Reporting; Readability, Clarity and Style; and Effectiveness and Impact.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST, June 30, 2026. Entry fees are $75 for the first submission and $50 for each subsequent entry from the same contestant. The NextGen Award initial entry fee is $20. Any additional NextGen submissions from the same contestant are $10. The annual EFJ Awards ceremony will be held in the summer of 2026.

Go to nysscpa.org/efjawards for more information, additional rules and entry submission details. For all other inquiries, please contact NYCPA Communications & Content Director Jessica Salerno-Shumaker at jsalernoshumaker@nysscpa.org or (212) 719-8435.