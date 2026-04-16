Lochem, 16 April 2026

Resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.





During the General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter referred to as the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), held today, the shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2025 financial year and also approved the dividend proposal for the said financial year.



The dividend of € 0,30 per ordinary share will be paid to ForFarmers' shareholders entirely in cash, after deducting 15% dividend withholding tax. The ex-dividend date is April 20, 2026 and the dividend will be paid on May 4, 2026.



Other resolutions

An advisory vote was cast in favour of the 2025 remuneration report (for 99,9 %; against 0,1 %).

Discharge was granted to each member of the Executive Board for the performance of their duties during the 2025 financial year.

Discharge was granted to each member of the Supervisory Board for the performance of his/her duties during the 2025 financial year.

The plans for the joint ventures in Poland were approved, enabling ForFarmers to complete the integration of Tasomix and KPS within ForFarmers Polska, subject to approval by the Polish competition authority.

The amendment to the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board, effective as of calendar year 2026, was approved.

Mr Pieter Wolleswinkel was reappointed as a member of the Executive Board (Chief Executive Officer) for a four‑year term, therefore until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2030.

Ms Marijke Folkers‑in ’t Hout was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four‑year term, therefore until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2030.

Mr Roger Gerritzen was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a two‑year term, therefore until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2028.

Mr Walter Gerritsen and Ms Elma Vroege were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board for a four‑year term, therefore until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2030.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares limited to 10% of the issued ordinary shares for a period of 18 months.

The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights for a period of 18 months.

Authorisation was granted to the Executive Board - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board – to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting). This authorisation provides the necessary flexibility to, among other things, optimise the capital structure and/or to fulfil obligations regarding (depositary receipts for) share-related incentive schemes.

The General Meeting of Shareholders has authorised ForFarmers to start a share buy-back programme.

Share Buyback Program for (Certificates of) Share-Related Remuneration Plans

Following the General Meeting of Shareholders and based on the aforementioned authorization, the Executive Board - with the approval of the Supervisory Board - has decided to commence a share buyback program on May 13, 2026. This program aims to fulfill ForFarmers' obligations under the (certificates of) share-related remuneration plans for a maximum of 300,000 shares, with a maximum amount of €2.200,000. The program will end no later than December 31, 2026, or earlier if the program is completed. The progress of this buyback program will be announced weekly through a press release.



This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor:

ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, +31 (0) 573 288800





Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement ‘For the Future of Farming’, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000 people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 – info@forfarmers.eu – www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.