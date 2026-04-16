MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Develops Practical Quantum Identity Authentication Scheme Based on Grover Algorithm

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, based on practical implementation requirements, utilizes the Grover quantum search algorithm to propose two quantum identity authentication schemes—one applicable to scenarios with a trusted third party (TP) and the other to scenarios without a third party—breaking through the implementation bottlenecks of traditional quantum authentication with a concise technical design.

HOLO’s quantum identity authentication scheme with a third party is built on a complete authentication chain with “minimal quantum resources + efficient algorithmic verification”. The technical process of this scheme revolves around two-particle product states. This initial quantum resource does not require complex entangled-state preparation—compared with quantum entangled states that require precise control of inter-particle correlations and are highly susceptible to environmental interference, the generation and preservation of two-particle product states are far simpler and can be achieved with only conventional quantum optical equipment. At the start of authentication, the third party (TP), acting as a trusted intermediary, generates a set of two-particle product states containing identity verification information and distributes the two particles separately to the two communicating parties that need authentication (such as User A and User B). After both parties receive their particles, they only need to perform single-particle measurements to obtain the quantum state information carried by their respective particles—no complex entangled-state measurements or exchange operations are required, and the measurement results directly serve as their respective “identity credentials”. Subsequently, both parties feed back the measurement results to the third party, which invokes the Grover quantum search algorithm to quickly compare the consistency between the credentials submitted by both parties and the pre-stored information. If the match is successful, authentication is completed. The entire process significantly reduces the technical threshold by avoiding entangled-state operations.

For scenarios without third-party involvement, the authentication scheme designed by HOLO maintains simplicity while achieving decentralized secure verification. Its technical core remains the combination of two-particle product states and single-particle measurements, with the difference that identity information verification no longer relies on an intermediary and is autonomously completed by the two communicating parties. When the scheme is initiated, one party (e.g., User A) generates a two-particle product state, sends one of the particles to the other party (User B), and retains the other particle as the “reference credential”. After User A performs a single-particle measurement on their own particle to obtain its quantum state information, they synchronize the preset identity verification rules to User B; after User B receives the particle, they perform the same single-particle measurement to obtain their own quantum state information. Subsequently, both parties respectively invoke the Grover algorithm to perform matching calculations between their measurement results and the preset verification rules, and then exchange the calculation results through a public channel—if the results from both sides are consistent, it proves that both parties’ identities are legitimate and authentication is completed. This design eliminates dependence on a third party, while the operational characteristics of single-particle measurements ensure that neither party needs to expose the original quantum state during information interaction, thereby avoiding the risk of information leakage.

HOLO’s two quantum identity authentication schemes are not only technical innovations but also promote the transition of quantum security technology from theory to practical application. From the perspective of application scenarios, the scheme with a third party is suitable for fields such as financial transactions and government systems that require an authoritative intermediary, where the third party serves as a trust endorsement to ensure the credibility of authentication; the scheme without a third party is adapted to decentralized scenarios such as point-to-point communication and blockchain transactions, meeting users’ demands for autonomous verification.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Contacts

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Email: IR@mcvrar.com