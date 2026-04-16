INE Launches Fully Revamped Cisco ENCOR v1.2 Learning Path for Certification Success

Cary, NC, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced the release of its fully updated Cisco Enterprise Core (350-401 ENCOR v1.2) Learning Path, designed to align with the latest exam blueprint and provide a more structured, exam-focused preparation experience.

The updated ENCOR learning path has been comprehensively evaluated and reconfigured by INE’s expert instructors. Existing content has been refined, new modules have been introduced where needed, and the overall structure has been streamlined to improve clarity, progression, and learner outcomes.

As the core exam for Cisco’s CCNP Enterprise and CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure certifications, ENCOR requires a broad understanding of enterprise networking technologies. The updated learning path is designed to help learners build that foundation while preparing confidently for certification.

Aligned to the Modern ENCOR Exam

The updated learning path includes:

Nearly 200 hours of video and guided learning activities across 33 courses

of video and guided learning activities across 314 quizzes to reinforce knowledge and assess understanding

to reinforce knowledge and assess understanding 116 hands-on labs to develop practical, real-world networking skills

to develop practical, real-world networking skills Integrated practice exams to support exam readiness and confidence

Enhancements also include refined course content aligned to exam domains, newly introduced modules covering evolving technologies, and a streamlined structure to improve progression across topics.

“ENCOR is a foundational certification for enterprise networking professionals, and preparation requires both depth and practical application,” said Brian McGahan, 4 x CCIE #8593 (Routing & Switching/Service Provider/Security/Data Center), & CCDE #2013:13 and Networking Content Director, INE. “This update ensures learners are aligned with the current exam while developing the hands-on skills needed to succeed in real-world environments.”

Building Skills for Modern Enterprise Networks

Enterprise networking continues to evolve with the adoption of automation, cloud integration, and software-defined architectures. The updated ENCOR learning path reflects these changes, helping learners develop skills across key areas such as:

Advanced routing and switching

Network design and infrastructure

Automation and programmability

Software-defined networking concepts

Security fundamentals within enterprise environments

By combining structured content with hands-on practice, INE helps learners prepare not only for certification, but for the operational demands of modern enterprise networks.

Availability

The updated Cisco Enterprise Core (350-401 ENCOR v1.2) Learning Path is now available on INE’s platform.

To learn more or begin training, visit https://ine.com/enterprise.

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