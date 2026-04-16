Tom's Watch Bar and AEW Partner for 2026 NFL Draft with AEW NFL Officially Licensed Lucha Mask & Ticket Giveaway

DENVER, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar , the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the red-hot global professional wrestling company, today announced a national partnership for the 2026 NFL Draft. Tom’s Watch Bar venues nationwide will host high-energy watch party experiences presented with AEW all three days of the draft, from April 23 to April 25, 2026.

As part of the partnership, Tom’s Watch Bar and AEW will give away a limited number of AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks, branded to represent local NFL teams based near Tom’s Watch Bar venues.

“In partnership with AEW, Tom’s Watch Bar is transforming the NFL Draft into a multi-night celebration that brings together some of the most passionate fans in sports,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Tom’s Watch Bar. “We’re proud to offer immersive experiences that fans can’t get anywhere else, reinforcing Tom’s Watch Bar as the premier destination for sports viewing nationwide. We’re thrilled to welcome fans into our venues across the country for an exclusive chance to win a limited-edition AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha mask and AEW tickets while watching the 2026 Draft alongside fellow fans.”

Fans can visit any Tom’s Watch Bar location on 2026 NFL Draft days to enter for a chance to win an exclusive prize package that contains items from Tom’s Watch Bar, two tickets to an upcoming AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision live event, and an AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha mask. Tom’s Watch Bar is the only place where these limited-edition masks will be available to win in person. The masks for all 32 teams are also available for purchase online at ShopAEW.com.

“All Elite Wrestling and Tom’s Watch Bar are both powered by passionate, engaged fan communities, and this year’s NFL Draft is sure to be an unforgettable event,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative for AEW. “Tom’s Watch Bar’s premium sound system and stadium-scale screens will transform the NFL Draft into a high-energy, immersive community experience, which perfectly aligns with AEW’s emphasis on surprise, spectacle and fan participation.”

Tom's Watch Bar has built its reputation on delivering a game-day atmosphere that rivals live sporting events – and has the operations to back it up. With a 360-degree viewing experience featuring more than 100 screens, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment delivering food in under 10 minutes, and dual-service bar stations getting drinks ready before servers even leave the table, every element is designed to handle the passion and intensity of the biggest moments in sports.

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 14 states and Washington D.C., Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

Media Contacts:

Marisa Breese, ICR

tomswatchbar@icrinc.com

Adam Hopkins, AEW

Adam.Hopkins@allelitewrestling.com