PensionBee Finds a Seven-Figure Retirement Still Possible After 35

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee , a leading online retirement savings provider, today released an accessible guide, Seven paths to a seven figure retirement , which offers realistic routes past $1 million in retirement savings for Americans across every stage of their career.

Americans now believe they need $1.46 million to retire comfortably, despite the fact that just 2.5% are currently on track to surpass $1 million by retirement. Yet the average household has just $87,000 saved with nearly half of Americans reporting no savings at all .

The retirement million is an aspirational benchmark that the overwhelming majority of American savers have not come close to reaching. PensionBee’s findings suggest the gap may be less insurmountable than many think.

Better late than never

Retirement participation peaks at age 45, and nearly half of those in their 30s do not yet have anything saved. While starting early is the most straightforward path, those who begin contributing after 30, or even 50, may find their retirement goals are still well within their reach.

Millennials may be the generation furthest behind .

PensionBee survey data found that 27% of Millennials wait until at least the age of 30 to begin saving for retirement. 38% have one year or less worth of savings accumulated while 17% reported tapping retirement for hardship withdrawals, more than any other generation.

For a saver beginning from scratch at 35, can contribute $284,000 out of pocket and with an equal employer match, end up with $1.5 million by retirement.

"There is no single path to a retirement million, and that is exactly the point," said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. "Whether someone is 22 and just getting started, 35 playing catch-up, or 50 with nothing saved yet, this report shows that getting from point A to B is achievable. We want every American to see a path that resembles their own."

The growing price tag of retirement

The report segments savers into three career stages and maps the concrete steps needed to surpass $1 million by retirement.

Many retirement savers find immediate financial pressures compete with long-term planning. But the price of retirement itself may be steadily rising, due to longer lifespans, cost of living expenses, and skyrocketing healthcare costs, which have increased 41% over the last decade .

But the findings also highlight structural advantages like employer matching, compounding returns over long horizons, and the IRS's expanded catch-up provisions for older workers and can do significant lifting when deliberately used.

Full findings from the Seven paths to a seven figure retirement guide are available here .

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages nearly $10 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Press Contact

Press_US@pensionbee.com

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice.

PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.