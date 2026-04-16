SEALSQ TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPREHENSIVE QUANTUM VERTICAL STACK FROM SILICON ROOT OF TRUST TO DISTRIBUTED QUANTUM COMPUTING AND ORBITAL CLOUD

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND , April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor and cybersecurity solutions and a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), today announced the integration of its Quantum Vertical Stack scheduled to be launched during the SEALSQ Quantum Day in the third quarter of 2026. At this event, the Company plans to present for the first time a fully integrated, end-to-end quantum technology ecosystem spanning from silicon-level Root of Trust to distributed quantum computing, global quantum networking, and space-based quantum infrastructure.

The SEALSQ Quantum Vertical Stack will be a landmark achievement for the quantum technology industry: a vertically integrated architecture in which every critical layer, from the first transistors of a quantum-resistant secure chip to the last photon of a globally entangled orbital network, is designed, secured, and governed by SEALSQ. No other company in the world currently offers a comparable depth of integration across quantum hardware, quantum security, quantum interconnects, quantum sensing, and quantum-from-space services.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “At SEALSQ, we are not just preparing for the quantum era, we are engineering it vertically, securely, and at scale. We are building a quantum vertical stack that integrates every critical layer of trust, from quantum-ready hardware and post-quantum cryptography to secure operating systems, edge and IoT integration, and resilient satellite infrastructure. By embedding quantum-resistant technologies directly into chips, devices, and communications networks, SEALSQ ensures that security is not an afterthought but a foundational principle. As quantum computing advances, it will challenge the very fabric of today’s cybersecurity. SEALSQ’s approach is to anticipate that shift by creating a seamless, end-to-end architecture where every layer, from silicon to space, is designed to remain secure, trusted, and future-proof.”

THE QUANTUM HIGHWAY™: SOVEREIGN TRUST INFRASTRUCTURE AT GLOBAL SCALE

Unveiled on January 27, 2026, the SEALSQ Quantum Highway is the overarching strategic architecture that connects every node of the Quantum Vertical Stack into a single, globally scalable, sovereign-by-design interconnection platform. Rather than treating quantum security as a layer added on top of existing quantum systems, the Quantum Highway embeds cryptographic identity, post-quantum security, and sovereignty at the hardware level from the outset, making trust an intrinsic property of every participating system rather than a retrofitted capability.

The Quantum Highway began as a pilot quantum corridor linking three European sites in Spain, France, and Switzerland. As the ecosystem expanded to India, the United States and South Korea, the corridor evolved into the global Quantum Highway. Each quantum node connected to the Quantum Highway, whether a quantum processor, a quantum sensing unit, a quantum repeater, or a QSOC satellite payload, is cryptographically bound to a silicon Root of Trust, ensuring integrity, secure participation, and protection against rogue node insertion or supply-chain compromise.

THE SOVEREIGN ROOT-OF-TRUST ARCHITECTURE

The Sovereign Root-of-Trust (SRoT) Architecture is the implementation framework through which the Quantum Highway’s principles are instantiated at the silicon and system level. It operates across four sovereign dimensions:

Silicon Sovereignty: Hardware root keys made within SEALSQ’s secure personalization centers in Switzerland, will be generated in Spain (Murcia, in collaboration with Quantix Edge Security), India (in collaboration with Kaynes Semiconductors and Gujarat Government, MoU signed January 2026), with US and South Korea expansions planned. Cryptographic identity will be established exclusively in sovereign manufacturing environments.

Key Sovereignty: In November 2025, SEALSQ launched a sovereign US-based Post-Quantum Root of Trust, the first of its kind, designed to enable US government agencies to manage quantum-secure digital identities entirely on US soil, with no cryptographic material transiting non-US infrastructure. Equivalent sovereign deployments are planned for EU member states, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE.

Lifecycle Sovereignty: The SRoT Architecture governs the complete device and system lifecycle from manufacturing through decommissioning. Cryptographic updates, re-personalization, and revocation operations will be performed exclusively under sovereign control, governed by the INeS PKI platform.

Network Sovereignty: Every quantum node on the Quantum Highway is cryptographically bound to a hardware Root of Trust anchored in a sovereign key hierarchy. National operators control not only their physical quantum infrastructure but also its cryptographic foundations, including the ability to authenticate, authorize, quarantine, or revoke any node’s participation in the quantum network.

Mr. Moreira added, “While quantum technologies will evolve rapidly, trust, identity, and sovereignty remain stable across decades of innovation. By anchoring these principles in hardware and scaling them globally via the Quantum Highway, SEALSQ aims to build a durable trust infrastructure for governments, critical infrastructure operators, and regulated industries seeking secure, sovereign, and resilient post-quantum and quantum solutions.”

THE SEALSQ QUANTUM VERTICAL STACK: SEVEN INTEGRATED LAYERS

The SEALSQ Quantum Vertical Stack is structured as four foundational security layers and three operational quantum verticals, unified by the SEALQuantum photonic interconnect platform and capped by the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC):

Silicon Root of Trust (L1): SEALSQ’s secure elements, Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs), RISC-V secure microcontrollers, and quantum-resistant ASICs design capacity by IC’ALPS provide hardware-anchored identity, tamper-resistant key storage, secure boot, and firmware validation for every component in the quantum computing ecosystem, from cryogenic quantum processors to cloud orchestration platforms. SEALSQ’s cybersecurity technologies are already deployed in more than 1.7 billion devices worldwide.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (L2): The INeS PKI infrastructure issues and manages post-quantum certificates compliant with NIST-standardized algorithms, CRYSTALS-Kyber (ML-KEM), CRYSTALS-Dilithium (ML-DSA), and SPHINCS+ (SLH-DSA), ready to be embedded directly at the silicon level. SEALSQ’s PQC stack is fully aligned with NSA CNSA 2.0 requirements and the NIST post-quantum migration timeline mandating completion by 2030.

Quantum Hardware (L3): Through strategic investments in EeroQ (electrons-on-helium quantum processors, USA) and a collaboration with Quobly (silicon spin qubits, France/EU), SEALSQ has secured collaboration with two of the most promising CMOS-compatible quantum computing architectures in the world. Both platforms will be compatible and able to integrate with SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure elements, aiming to create the world’s first secure-by-design quantum processor programs.

SEALQuantum Photonic Interconnect (L4): The pending acquisition of Miraex SA, EPFL Innovation Park, Switzerland aims to bring a revolutionary Thin Film Lithium Tantalate (TFLT) Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) platform into the SEALSQ ecosystem. This technology is among the very few in the world capable of converting quantum information between the microwave domain of superconducting quantum processors and the optical domain of fiber-optic quantum networks, bridging a frequency gap of 10,000×.

TWO OPERATIONAL QUANTUM VERTICALS

Distributed Quantum Computing (DQC): The SEALQuantum transduction platform interconnects physically separated quantum processors through photonic entanglement, enabling remote gate execution via quantum teleportation protocols. This architecture scales effective qubit counts without requiring increasingly large individual processors, mirroring the evolution from monolithic supercomputers to distributed computing clusters, and does so within a security architecture governed by SEALSQ’s PQC and RoT stack.

Global Quantum Networking: Quantum repeater nodes, entanglement swapping, and satellite-mediated intercontinental entanglement distribution form the physical backbone of the future quantum internet. The QSOC orbital layer extends terrestrial quantum networks to planetary scale, enabling device-independent quantum key distribution and blind quantum computation services from orbit.

KEY RECENT MILESTONES AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

SEALSQ Quantum Fund portfolio company EeroQ, in collaboration with Conductor Quantum and NVIDIA, recently demonstrated the world’s first autonomous quantum computing laboratory, a self-operating quantum experimental system in which quantum experiments are executed, monitored, and optimized by AI using natural language prompts. NVIDIA’s Ising platform, the world’s first open-source AI family purpose-built for quantum computing challenges including calibration and error correction, was directly connected to EeroQ’s live quantum hardware. This milestone accelerates the commercialization timeline for QCaaS platforms and simultaneously creates a new critical security surface, the AI-quantum control interface, which SEALSQ’s hardware RoT and PQC stack is uniquely positioned to protect.

Quobly Collaboration (November 2025): SEALSQ and Quobly, the Grenoble-based silicon spin qubit pioneer built on 15 years of CEA-Leti and CNRS research and backed by STMicroelectronics, announced their ambition to become the first companies globally to explore hardware Root-of-Trust and post-quantum cryptography natively integrated into large-scale, fault-tolerant silicon quantum processors. A joint Proof of Concept is planned at the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva.

QSOC Launch and WISeSat Partnership (March 18, 2026): SEALSQ and WISeSat.Space Corp. announced the world’s first commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud, a planned 100-satellite LEO constellation delivering QKD, QRNG, and post-quantum digital identity services as a managed cloud subscription. The first 15 next-generation 6U satellites are fully funded and expected operational by 2027, with the next satellite launching aboard SpaceX in June 2026 and the first 6U post-quantum platform launching in November 2026. Full Operational Capability with a contractually guaranteed 99.9% uptime SLA is targeted by 2033.

Swiss Space Command Pilot Completion (April 13, 2026): WISeSat and SEALSQ completed a multi-year pilot phase in collaboration with the Space Command of the Swiss Armed Forces, validating key technical and operational foundations for sovereign, quantum-resilient space communications infrastructure. The partnership, initiated in 2022 and deepened in 2024, culminated in satellite missions, payload integration, and secure communications testing.

SEALQuantum Fund Expansion to $200 Million (March 25, 2026): SEALSQ announced the expansion of its SEALQuantum Fund to $200 million, and has already deployed over $30 million across EeroQ, Quobly, IC’ALPS, SEALQuantum, WISeSat.Space, ColibriTD, Wecan Group, Quantix Edge Security (a Spanish government-backed joint venture with a €40 million budget establishing Spain’s first post-quantum semiconductor personalization center), and Parrot SA (post-quantum cryptography integration into professional defense drones).





About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







