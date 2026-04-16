Borregaard ASA: Annual General Meeting held

16 April 2026: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting today adopted all items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes and the list of attendants are available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/equity-info/shareholder-services/general-meeting-2026/

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and the Public Limited Company Act § 5-11b item 4.