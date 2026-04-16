Velocity Invitational Announces Cars & Bids Partnership & On-Site Auction

Sonoma, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Invitational – North America’s premier luxury motorsports and lifestyle event – is bringing the excitement of a live auction to Sonoma through a new partnership formed with Cars & Bids. The online car auction powerhouse founded by Doug DeMuro will introduce another immersive activity to what’s shaping up to be an incredible weekend for automotive enthusiasts, collectors and racing fans as they gather to celebrate car culture and historic racing while enjoying the best food and wine California has to offer.

Cars & Bids members will be able to participate in the Velocity Invitational auction by submitting a vehicle they’re interested in selling, and if it meets the event’s criteria, their entry will be fast-tracked to become featured as an auction listing, starting prior to the event and concluding before the end of the weekend. Featured cars will also be displayed at the venue for interested parties to inspect before bidding. Cars can be submitted for approval here: viavelocity.com/cars-bids

The collaboration between Velocity Invitational and Cars & Bids will provide owners with a unique way to have their car featured in the event. Any members who decide to auction their vehicle will receive two General Admission tickets to enjoy the weekend action. Furthermore, a special discount code will also be available to Cars & Bids members who simply want to attend Velocity Invitational without putting a vehicle on the auction block.

Among the vehicles already destined for the auction are a handful of desirable classics from the Petersen Automotive Museum, including a rare 1964 Alfa Romeo Guilia TZ (Tubolare Zagato). Built by Alfa Romeo's performance division, Autodelta, from 1963, only 112 examples of the lightweight TZ1 were produced featuring a tubular chassis, aluminum Zagato body with its distinctive “short tail”, a 1.6-liter, twin-cam engine, and five-speed transmission. Details of this and more cars available in the auction will be made available at Cars & Bids .

“I’ve always believed the best cars are the ones that actually get driven. And Velocity Invitational is the absolute pinnacle of that mindset,” said Daniel Harman, CEO of Cars & Bids. “I am thrilled to bring Cars & Bids on-site with a curated collection of enthusiast vehicles you can inspect in-person or bid on from home. This partnership is the perfect way to bring our digital community to a world-class automotive event. I look forward to seeing these remarkable cars find new homes where they’ll be truly appreciated."

In response, Jeff O'Neill, founder of Velocity Invitational had this to say about the partnership: “We strongly believe this collaboration reflects where car culture is going. The next generation of enthusiasts have grown up online yet the emotional connection to cars is still very much physical. By bringing Cars & Bids together with Velocity Invitational, we’re creating a new kind of experience, where digital discovery and real-world connection combine. What Doug and his team have built in such a short time is remarkable and mirrors what we’re doing with Velocity: creating authentic, enthusiast-first experiences. By connecting these two worlds, you can stand next to a car you’ve followed online, hear it fire up and potentially take it home!”

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Velocity Invitational ignites at 9am on Friday, May 29 and doesn’t let off the gas until 6pm on Sunday, May 31. Located at Sonoma Raceway, there are a variety of ticket options including single-day and weekend passes, family and couple’s bundles, luxury packages, plus add-ons such as VIP access, hospitality with wine tastings, vehicle ride-alongs, parking and camping. Early release prices start at $159 plus taxes and fees, so visit viavelocity.com for info and purchases.

EDITOR’S NOTE

High-resolution images of the Alfa Romeo TZ courtesy of the Petersen Museum are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2avhonnnsckr5e4wwpava/ABUkSffdtj_Pizn2-cI9mR0?rlkey=s540l6enp9jvmn1pv3xbgu5e3&dl=0

Images from the 2024 Velocity Invitational event are available for editorial use here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/rop35efl8rg6ug3sm0fg0/ABYpsItPWK7MVNuMtdIHFLA?rlkey=iawnfiuxolup55gcbeaxgelv9&dl=0

ABOUT CARS & BIDS

Cars & Bids is the online auction marketplace built for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts. Founded in 2020 by automotive personality Doug DeMuro, the platform started with modern classics and has grown to include cars for every type of car obsession, from vintage collectibles to serious daily drivers to high-performance machines. With more than 2 million monthly visitors and over 35,000 vehicles auctioned to date, Cars & Bids has generated nearly $800 million in total sales. Powered by a one-of-a-kind content ecosystem, the platform draws an unmatched audience of active, knowledgeable buyers that drives competitive bidding and consistent results for sellers across every category. For more information, visit carsandbids.com

ABOUT VELOCITY INVITATIONAL

Velocity Invitational is North America’s premier motorsport and lifestyle festival held in the heart of California wine country. The event brings together world-class historic motorsport, modern hypercars, rare collections, and immersive car culture, all paired with exceptional culinary experiences, fine wines, and luxury hospitality. Designed to captivate lifelong enthusiasts and new enthusiasts, Velocity Invitational blends speed, design, craftsmanship, and community into a three-day celebration unlike any other in North America. For more information, visit viavelocity.com

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