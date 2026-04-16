LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

16 April 2026

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 15 April 2026 in the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to awards made under the Company’s 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andy Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Vesting of 77,235 Shares under the awards of the PSP Sale of 36,430 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 77,235 (2) £5.554469 36,430 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



77,235 36,430



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £202,349.31



e. Date of transaction 15 April 2026 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Corporate Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.