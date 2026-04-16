Trillion Energy International Inc. to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference on April 16th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a focus on oil and gas exploration and production in Türkiye, today announced that Scott Lower, President, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 16th, 2026.

DATE: April 16th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE



Available for 1x1 meetings: April 16. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

27.6 MMbbl 2C Contingent Resource confirmed on the North Prospect, unrisked NPV‑10 of US$733.5 million, risked expected value of US$594.2 million (81% chance of development), net to Trillion's 29% working interest

51.6 MMbbl total unrisked resource potential net to Trillion across three prospects on Block M47 - all targeting the same proven Cretaceous Mardin Group carbonate reservoir

11 kilometres from Türkiye's largest onshore oil discovery - the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın field, with over 1 billion barrels of oil, produces from the same formation as M47 targets

32.4° API light oil confirmed at Çetinkaya C‑1 with 38 metres of net oil pay. Both wells drilled on the structural flank; the crest, approximately 75-100 metres higher, remains untested

About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy International Inc. is a Canadian oil and gas company focused on exploration and production in Türkiye. The Company has an agreement to earn a 29% working interest in Blocks M47C3 and C4 in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of Southeast Türkiye, one of the most active onshore oil exploration areas in Europe and the Middle East. More information may be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.trillionenergy.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®



Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Trillion Energy International Inc.

Scott Lower

President

1-778-819-1585

info@trillionenergy.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com