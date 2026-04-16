Trupanion Launches 2026 Veterinary Appreciation Day® Awards with New Team Excellence Category





Trupanion calls for nominations to honor the “everyday heroes”—from veterinarians to support staff—providing exceptional care for North America’s pets.

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs in North America, is proud to announce that nominations are officially open for its annual Veterinary Appreciation Day® Awards.

These annual awards serve as a heartfelt tribute to the veterinary community, recognizing the dedication and invaluable contributions each veterinary professional makes to the lives of pets and their families.

In response to popular demand and the understanding that it takes every hand in the clinic to provide exceptional care, Trupanion has introduced a new category this year: Veterinary Team of the Year.

"Many of us at Trupanion come from the veterinary community, so we understand the tireless commitment required to keep our beloved pets healthy," said Margi Tooth, President and CEO at Trupanion. "We created these awards to make sure those efforts are seen and celebrated. This year, we’re especially proud to debut the 'Team of the Year' category, recognizing that it takes a dedicated and unified clinic—from the reception desk to the surgical suite—to provide the exceptional care pets and their families deserve."

2026 Award Categories

This year, Trupanion is proud to present three award categories that honor excellence at every level of the practice.

Veterinarian of the Year: Recognizing a veterinarian who has demonstrated exceptional clinical care, leadership, and dedication to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them.

Recognizing a veterinarian who has demonstrated exceptional clinical care, leadership, and dedication to improving the lives of pets and the people who love them. Veterinary Professional of the Year: Honoring a veterinary technician, assistant, or support professional whose skill, compassion, and commitment help elevate the standard of care within their hospital and community.

Honoring a veterinary technician, assistant, or support professional whose skill, compassion, and commitment help elevate the standard of care within their hospital and community. Veterinary Team of the Year (NEW): Celebrating a hospital team that exemplifies collaboration, excellence in patient care, and a shared commitment to supporting pets, pet parents, and one another.



Know an outstanding veterinary professional? Nominate them today!

Whether you are a pet parent, veterinary professional, or simply know someone who is dedicated to helping pets, we invite you to participate in the nomination and voting process. There is no limit to the number of professionals or teams that can be nominated.

NOMINATE (April 16 – May 7): Submit your story of an extraordinary professional or team at vetappreciationday.trupanion.com. VOTE (May 12 – May 26): After nominations close, a showcase of contenders will be presented for public voting. Regional winners will be selected across the U.S. and Canada. CELEBRATE (June 18): Winners will be officially announced on Veterinary Appreciation Day, June 18, 2026.



"Veterinary professionals consistently put the needs of pets and their families first,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary/Product Officer. "The Veterinary Appreciation Day Awards are our opportunity to step back and applaud the quiet heroics that happen in clinics every day. By shining a light on these achievements, we honor the work that keeps our pets healthy and families whole.”

For more information on the awards or to submit a nomination, please visit vetappreciationday.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe, with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over 25 years, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CANADA, THE 50 UNITED STATES, and D.C., and Puerto Rico who are the age of majority in place of residence. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins on April 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM PT and ends on May 26, 2026 at 5:00PM PT. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won as follows: Veterinarian of the Year, Veterinary Professional of the Year, and Veterinary Team of the Year in each of the eastern and western regions of Canada and the United States reflecting approximately $450 in retail value. Skill-testing question may be required. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Official Rules available at https://vetappreciationday.trupanion.com/contest-rules. Sponsor: Trupanion Managers USA, Inc.

Contacts:



Media:

Trupanion Corporate Communications

Corporate.communications@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c51e7d5c-d5b3-46c2-93ec-c1803b8d66af