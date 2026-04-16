The Infrastructure Play Hiding in Plain Sight Across Cardiac Care

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – The American heart care market is undergoing a structural shift that most retail investors haven't noticed yet. The U.S. cardiovascular devices sector is on track to nearly double, from $22.08 billion in 2025 to $41.29 billion by 2032, fueled by aging demographics and a wave of next-generation diagnostic platforms[1]. At the same time, 75% of U.S. health systems are now rolling out AI-powered clinical tools, with cardiac imaging and documentation leading the charge[2]. That convergence of hardware growth and software integration is creating asymmetric upside for companies building the infrastructure layer: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

The numbers tell a clear story. Analysts project remote cardiac monitoring will hit $12 billion by 2034, growing at an 11.3% compound annual rate as hospitals push patient surveillance beyond traditional walls[3]. The minimally invasive surgery market is expanding even faster, at a 16.05% CAGR through 2034, driven by systemic demand for shorter hospital stays and faster patient recovery[4]. Institutions are positioning now; the window for retail is still open.

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) just locked in a new healthcare partnership in Central America. The Toronto-based medtech company announced a collaboration with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to roll out its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform across Costa Rica's public and private hospital networks.

The technology at the centre of the deal is VentriPoint's VMS+™ system. It takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart. The company says the results are comparable to a cardiac MRI, but without the million-dollar machine or the months-long wait list. Under the collaboration, VentriPoint and Montecristo will work on remote screening for congenital and structural heart disease, integration of VMS+™ into clinical research programs, and wider deployment across Costa Rica's medical system. The Metropolitano Research Institute, housed within Montecristo's Hospital Metropolitano, will lead the clinical work on the ground.

It’s worth noting that Montecristo's Hospital Metropolitano network also has an existing relationship with Sanford Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States and a major provider of care to rural America. Sanford holds a minority equity stake in Montecristo's holding company under an agreement focused on sharing best practices, training, and operational expertise.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to enable the adoption of VMS+™ technology in Costa Rica," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of VentriPoint. "Their strong healthcare network, commitment to affordable high-quality care, and passion for innovation make them an ideal partner as we work to expand access to advanced cardiac diagnostics and support clinical research opportunities in central America."

Costa Rica is the latest addition to a footprint that has been expanding steadily, that builds upon the hub-and-spoke model VPT is developing in cardiac care. VentriPoint recently partnered with First Light Health, an Indigenous-owned medical services company, to deliver AI-powered cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada through a hub-and-spoke model. Local providers capture ultrasound scans on-site while specialists at a central hub handle interpretation remotely. That program covers British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta, Manitoba, and New Brunswick, building on an earlier partnership with the Nisga̱'a Valley Health Authority in northern BC. South of the border, the company also signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions targeting cardiac centres in Northern California's Sacramento and San Francisco regions.

VentriPoint holds regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its VMS+™ platform is vendor-agnostic, meaning it works with ultrasound equipment from any manufacturer, and is built on more than a decade of proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology. The value proposition is straightforward: MRI-grade cardiac imaging at a fraction of the cost, deployable anywhere a standard ultrasound machine already sits.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) announced a digital integration between the bkActiv intraoperative ultrasound system and the Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system, now commercially available for cranial procedures. The integration allows neurosurgeons to incorporate bkActiv as a plug-and-play real-time visualization solution within the Stealth AXiS workflow, helping clinicians assess anatomy changes such as brain shift, a natural deformation of the brain during surgery that reduces the accuracy of pre-surgical imaging, by supplying live ultrasound images alongside pre-operative MRI or CT data.

"Real-time visualization is critical for cranial surgical teams to assess anatomy, navigate changes, and make critical decisions in the surgical suite," said Heidi Seerden, General Manager, Surgical Innovations, GE HealthCare Technologies. "We are proud to build on our long-time collaboration with Medtronic to bring together bkActiv with the Stealth AXiS surgical navigation system in a way that supports our shared goals of supporting surgical precision and clinician confidence."

The integration builds on an existing strategic alliance between GE HealthCare Technologies and Medtronic and will debut at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting, May 1-4, 2026, in San Antonio.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced that the FDA has cleared the da Vinci 5 system for certain cardiac procedures, including mitral valve repair, internal mammary artery mobilization for cardiac revascularization, patent foramen ovale closure, atrial septal defect repair, and additional thoracoscopically-assisted cardiac indications. More than two million patients worldwide undergo open heart surgery annually, most requiring sternotomy. Da Vinci 5 enables minimally invasive cardiac surgery through small incisions without opening the breastbone, offering 10,000-times increased computing power, smart instrumentation capturing more than 1,000 data points per second, and advanced imaging for enhanced vessel and perfusion visualization.

"Opening the chest to perform surgical procedures can involve significant pain, high risk of complications, and long recovery times that can affect patients' physical and psychological wellbeing," said Dave Rosa, chief executive officer of Intuitive Surgical. "This clearance reflects our commitment to advancing minimally invasive cardiac surgery so more surgeons and care teams can pursue improved outcomes for their patients."

Since cardiac surgery was first cleared for the original da Vinci system in 2002, more than 140,000 robotic-assisted cardiac procedures have been performed across 51 countries; Intuitive Surgical will begin working with a limited number of U.S. sites in 2026 to establish da Vinci 5 cardiac programs.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) presented results from the STEMI DTU (Door-To-Unloading) randomized controlled trial at the American College of Cardiology 2026 Annual Scientific Sessions, simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The trial evaluated whether primary left ventricular unloading with Impella CP plus a 30-minute delay before percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) reduces infarct size compared to standard immediate PCI in anterior STEMI patients without cardiogenic shock.

The trial's primary endpoint was neutral: left ventricular unloading plus delayed PCI did not reduce myocardial infarct size versus immediate PCI in the overall population, with the hypertensive nature of most enrolled patients potentially limiting Impella CP's ability to reduce left ventricular wall stress. Notable secondary findings included a trend toward reduced infarct size in patients aged 61 and older (p=0.056), representing over 75% of U.S. STEMI patients, and 100% operator compliance with the treatment protocol.

Findings support future trials combining mechanical circulatory support with adjunct pharmacotherapies to optimize loading conditions; Johnson & Johnson remains dedicated to the STEMI DTU research program and plans further studies of left ventricular unloading across additional patient subgroups.

Further Reading: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

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