Ascent Cloud Spring 2026 Release: Accelerate Sales Velocity by Bridging the Gap Between Average and Elite Sellers

DETROIT, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Spring 2026 Release of its Sales Performance Management suite, introducing new capabilities that help sales teams turn insights into action across sales planning, field sales execution, and sales performance management.

“For sales teams, it’s not just about gathering insights, it’s about making recommendations that are actionable at scale,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “We are empowering companies to move from reactive reporting to proactive sales performance management, ensuring every action taken in the field reinforces the behaviors that scale growth.”

Building on the Winter 2026 release, which introduced Ascent Cloud’s Integration Engine, this release focuses on operational execution, equipping sales teams, managers, and leaders with real-time recommendations and insights.

Plan and Scale with Confidence with Territory Planner

Sales leaders can now align their sales model with market potential to increase the chances for each rep to hit their quota:

Segment and territory hierarchy imports enable structured, multi-level sales models across firmographic, geographic, and segment-based sales models.

Reusable organization templates help teams to standardize, deploy, and scale sales planning.

Automated hierarchy aggregation provides real-time rollups of sales performance across segments, regions, and teams to ensure sales planning remains balanced and equitable.



Execute with Context in the Field with Geopointe

Field sales teams can now leverage deeper insights within their workflows, ensuring more productive trips and less windshield time:

Contextual data in Geopointe Recommendations provides critical details about the related records, such as Accounts, Opportunities, or Leads.

Dynamic Recommendation filtering directs reps to focus on what matters in the moment.

Streamlined mobile UX that accelerates field execution and provides real-time progress data, optimizing territory coverage so every rep operates like a top performer.



Grow with Real-Time Performance Signals with LevelEleven

Sales organizations can now connect daily activity to leading indicators of success, moving from hindsight to proactive action:

Bracket-style competitions bring tournament-based engagement to sales teams.

Competition equalizer ensures fair and motivating competitions across teams.

Performance trend indicators provide real-time visibility into performance vs. goal over time.



Together, these updates strengthen Ascent Cloud’s unified approach to Sales Performance Management, enabling teams to Plan, Execute, and Grow.

Turning Insight into Action

The Spring 2026 Release connects sales planning and field execution with true performance visibility, enabling more balanced coverage and a stronger ability to pivot as market conditions change.

To learn more about these updates, register for the release webinar on Tuesday, May 12.

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps sales teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Our unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions for sales teams:

Territory Planner : Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions. Geopointe : Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity. LevelEleven : Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.



Additional Resources

Webinar on Tuesday, May 12: ascentcloud.io/webinars/spring-2026-release

Connect with Ascent Cloud: linkedin.com/company/ascent-cloud

Learn more: ascentcloud.io



Ascent Cloud, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Micah Strand

Ascent Cloud

(800) 932 - 3779

micah.strand@ascentcloud.io