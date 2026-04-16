Lex Machina 2026 Class Action Litigation Report: Filings Surge to Highest Level in a Decade, Driven by Consumer Protection Claims

San Jose, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced the release of the Lex Machina® 2026 Class Action Litigation Report, delivering a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of class action litigation trends in federal courts. Drawing on powerful data and exclusive insights from Lex Machina, the LexisNexis® Legal Analytics® platform, the report examines key developments from 2023 through 2025, with additional historical context dating back to 2016.

Key findings from the report include:

Class action filings reach decade high: After years of relative stability, federal class action filings surged in 2025 to more than 12,200 cases, marking the highest volume in the past decade. This increase reflects renewed litigation activity following pandemic-era disruptions and signals sustained momentum in the years.

Consumer protection cases drive growth: Consumer protection class actions have emerged as the leading driver of federal litigation, accounting for nearly half of all filings over the past decade. In 2025 alone, these cases exceeded 7,600 filings, representing a nearly 50 percent year-over-year increase and fueling the broader rise in class actions.

Substantial damage awards and litigation timelines underscore financial stakes: From 2023 through 2025, courts approved more than $32 billion in class action settlement damages, highlighting the significant financial exposure associated with these cases. Class certification and settlements typically occurred more than two years after filing, while trials on median took closer to four years.

“Lex Machina gives transactional attorneys (like me) a data-driven window into how deals play out if they were to end up in litigation,” said Eric Andalman, partner at Hogan Lovells. The platform “helps assess each party’s risk, understand how specific clauses have been litigated, and negotiate with clarity as to the real world consequences behind the contractual provisions.”

“Lex Machina provides crucial timing analytics, including data on key case milestones, that have transformed our approach to forecasting, calendaring, and legal budgeting,” said Mary Parker, associate attorney at Fields Han Cunniff. “Relying on these timing metrics perfectly supplements our traditional research and gives our firm a competitive edge.”

“Our Class Action Litigation Report helps legal teams assess the rising class action risk,” said Eric Wright, senior vice president for Lex Machina at LexisNexis. “As filings increase, customers need clear insight into where cases are being filed, how they are progressing, who the key players are, and where financial exposure is rising. Lex Machina helps firms and in-house counsel assess risk earlier, forecast timing more accurately, budget with greater confidence, and pursue smarter litigation and settlement strategies.”

To request a copy of the report, visit LexisNexis.com/LexMachina.

The Lex Machina Legal Analytics platform equips litigation professionals to develop stronger case strategies and generate business. From precise timing metrics that inform legal budgeting to trend data on top law firms and leading judges, Lex Machina supplements traditional legal research and experience with customized, data-backed insights. These insights help lawyers identify and pursue new matters, navigate motion and trial strategies, and negotiate smarter settlements, ultimately giving firms a competitive edge in litigation.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina® fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 22 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, supporting more effective case strategy and business development efforts.

Lex Machina was named Winner of the “Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year” LegalTech Breakthrough Award 2025, “Best Data Analytics & Insight Solution” 2025 CODiE Award, and Winner of the “Media Excellence Award” for Analytics/Big Data 2024. Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis®, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lex-machina.page.

Eric Andalman and Mary Parker are customers of Lex Machina.

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