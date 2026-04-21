LexisNexis and Luminance Announce Strategic Alliance to Extend Authoritative Legal AI Content and Technology into Enterprise Contract Workflows

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional and Luminance today announced a strategic alliance enabling mutual in-house legal customers to leverage LexisNexis legal AI technology powered by LexisNexis® Protégé™, delivering insights grounded in authoritative legal content and Shepard’s® citations directly within the Luminance platform, with seamless access to Lexis+ with Protégé for more complex, end-to-end legal workflows. The alliance brings trusted citation-backed legal insights from LexisNexis directly into Luminance, helping in-house legal teams make more informed and verifiable contract decisions.

Within the Lumi Legal-Grade™ AI natural-language assistant, customers can choose to ask Protégé legal questions and receive insights grounded in LexisNexis industry-leading legal content and linked citations. For example, Protégé will enable users to:

Validate contract language against applicable law in real time using citation-backed answers grounded in case law, statutes, and Shepard’s citations, reducing risk during negotiation.

using citation-backed answers grounded in case law, statutes, and Shepard’s citations, reducing risk during negotiation. Strengthen negotiation strategies with authoritative legal insight , accelerating contract cycles and improving decision confidence.

, accelerating contract cycles and improving decision confidence. Take guided next steps into Lexis+ with Protégé for deeper legal workflows, using suggested actions to expand analysis, review underlying authorities, generate legal drafts and documents, and complete complex legal work.

"We are building the most complete enterprise AI for contract negotiation, and it all starts from the same principle: AI is only as good as the data behind it," said Eleanor Lightbody, CEO of Luminance. "Our platform is already trained on over 220 million verified legal documents. Now, on top of this commercial intelligence, we’re enabling mutual customers to access LexisNexis Protégé, which is grounded in the world's most comprehensive library of case law, statutes, and precedent. No other AI workflow comes close to this breadth and depth."

“Our priority is to deliver high-quality legal AI workflow solutions and support exceptional and efficient legal work where our customers work,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO Global Legal, LexisNexis. “We’re delighted to collaborate with Luminance to help mutual in-house legal customers benefit from trusted, citation-backed insights within Luminance with seamless access to Lexis+ with Protégé for deeper legal analysis and document drafting.”

Together, LexisNexis and Luminance enable in-house legal teams to make informed contract decisions by combining real-world contract intelligence with authoritative legal AI. Luminance's AI is trained on more than 220 million legal documents – a private record of how businesses actually negotiate and structure agreements. Lexis+ with Protégé delivers purpose-built legal AI workflows grounded in a repository of 200 billion legal documents – with four million new documents added daily – comprising essential, unique, constantly updated, Shepardized, and linked legal content.

Luminance and LexisNexis will host a joint panel on May 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET, “From Productivity to Precedent: How Authoritative AI Infrastructure Will Change Enterprise Decision Making,” exploring the growing role of trusted, citation-backed AI in contract workflows, and what this means for the future of legal intelligence. To learn more and register: https://www.luminance.com/lexisnexis-strategic-alliance/.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/ai and Protégé: www.lexisnexis.com/protege.

About Luminance

Developed by AI experts from the University of Cambridge, Luminance's Legal-Grade™ AI redefines enterprise decision-making, turning contracts from an administrative burden into strategic intelligence. Luminance's multi-agent platform automates entire workflows, from creation and negotiation to risk review and compliance. It understands clauses, evaluates legal and commercial impact, takes action, and learns from every negotiation, becoming increasingly attuned to your business. Trusted by over 1,000 of the world's largest enterprises across 70+ countries, Luminance helps companies stay ahead of risk, seize opportunity, and outpace competition.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.