Samba TV Appoints Kelly Barrett as SVP and Global Head of Product Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced the appointment of Kelly Barrett as Senior Vice President of Product Management, as part of its continued investment in expanding its leadership team. Barrett reports directly to Co-Founder and CEO Ashwin Navin and leads global product management across Samba's portfolio of analytics and audience solutions.

The timing is deliberate, as agentic AI is changing how marketers plan, buy, and measure. Many measurement systems and audience platforms, including next-generation models built on LLMs and GenAI, still rely on probabilistic methodologies and signals that have questionable accuracy. Unlike probabilistic methodologies, Samba's dataset is built from the ground up as Samba AI indexes streaming, broadcast, and digital media, using opted-in deterministic signals from tens of millions of connected TVs and billions of web users in more than 50 countries. That powers the Samba Knowledge Graph which enables training and inference for models that learn from the real interests, behaviors, and purchase intent of more than a billion users globally. This gives Samba’s product management team something rare in the industry: ground truth at scale.

Barrett brings to Samba more than two decades of product leadership across measurement and analytics. Most recently, she was SVP of Product Management at Comscore, where she led teams responsible for data infrastructure, identity, governance, and AI enablement. Before that, she shaped product and go-to-market strategy around data quality at Truthset, and led product marketing for identity solutions at LiveRamp.

"Our industry is rapidly transforming itself with agentic AI at the core and we are thrilled to have Kelly at the helm to shepherd in new approaches to building brands for the 21st century and beyond. No one is better than Kelly for this role, given her experience guiding the industry shift to big data, clean rooms and cross platform measurement," said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV.

"Samba has built something the industry genuinely needs right now: deterministic media intelligence for more than a billion opted-in users across TV and web," said Barrett. "Because of its first-party data from signals that we actually create, Samba has the foundation for building analytics and audience products that actually scale across the world."

Under Barrett’s leadership, Samba will rapidly hire product management and design leadership, and, adjacent to that, data science and engineering. Candidates should apply at samba.tv.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, providing comprehensive analytics, audiences, and measurement to the world’s largest brands, agencies, and media companies. Powered by proprietary first-party data spanning broadcast, linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms, Samba TV delivers independent, cross-platform insights that help advertisers understand and optimize their media investments across every screen and every vendor. The company operates globally with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, and other key markets. For more information, visit samba.tv.

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press@samba.tv