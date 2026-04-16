Metafoodx Launches Catering Intelligence Capabilities to Transform Event Foodservice Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafoodx announced the launch of its new Catering Mode, a major product expansion designed to bring real-time intelligence and data-driven decision-making to catering and event-based foodservice operations.

Built as part of Metafoodx’s AI-powered kitchen intelligence platform, Catering Mode enables foodservice teams to track production, consumption, and overproduction at the menu-item level for every event. This new capability addresses a longstanding gap in catering operations, where limited visibility into performance has made it difficult to optimize portioning, control costs, and reduce waste.

“Catering has historically been one of the least measurable parts of foodservice operations,” said Fengmin Gong, CEO and Co-Founder of Metafoodx. “With Catering Mode, we are giving operators the tools to understand exactly what is being produced, what is being consumed, and where inefficiencies exist so they can continuously improve with real data.”

Bringing Real-Time Visibility to Every Event

With Catering Mode, teams can initiate or resume an event by entering a BEO (Banquet Event Order) number, creating a centralized record for tracking performance. Menu items are directly linked to each event, allowing operators to capture detailed production and overproduction data in real time.

During service, staff scan items as they are prepared and served, while also tracking any returning leftovers. This ensures that every stage of the catering workflow is measured without disrupting operations.

All data automatically syncs to the Metafoodx Dashboard, where managers can review event-level performance, add contextual details such as guest counts and notes, and analyze trends over time.

Data-Driven Insights for Better Forecasting and Cost Control

By capturing granular data across events, Catering Mode enables operators to identify patterns in portioning, menu performance, and overproduction.

Teams can generate reports across any date range, compare historical events, and use insights to improve forecasting accuracy, reduce food waste, and better align production with actual demand.

“Operators no longer have to rely on guesswork when planning events,” Gong added. “They can use real historical data to make smarter decisions about quantities, menus, and staffing, which ultimately improves both efficiency and profitability.”

Turning Catering into a Measurable, Optimizable Operation

Catering Mode transforms event foodservice from a reactive process into a continuous improvement cycle. By linking every event to structured data, Metafoodx empowers teams to refine operations over time, reduce unnecessary costs, and deliver more consistent guest experiences.

This launch further expands Metafoodx’s mission to bring real-time operational intelligence to every part of the kitchen, helping foodservice operators move beyond manual tracking and into fully data-driven workflows.

About Metafoodx

Based in San Jose, California, Metafoodx is a patented AI-powered kitchen intelligence platform that tracks food production, consumption, and temperature in real time to reduce waste, improve operations, and support sustainability through data and automation. The company has received multiple honors, including the 2025 FoodTech 500 finalist, 2025 Kitchen Innovations Award, 2025 AI for Good Award, 2025 Next Big Things in Tech Award, and recognition from Food & Beverage Magazine and the City of San José.

For more information, visit www.metafoodx.com.