New Report Outlines Roadmap for Construction Jobsites to Cut Carbon Emissions by 2040

Denver, Colo., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new industry report outlines five practical steps that, when implemented together, could reduce construction jobsite emissions by up to 75% without compromising cost, schedule or performance. Grounded in real operational data from 617 construction projects across the U.S. and Canada, Growing and Greening Canadian Construction represents the most comprehensive sector-wide analysis of jobsite emissions conducted to date.

The report was developed through a collaboration among leading general contractors, including PCL Construction, in partnership with the Transition Accelerator, an organization that drives projects, partnerships, and strategies to promote economic competitiveness in a carbon‑neutral world. The report focuses specifically on emissions from construction jobsite activities and reflects a shared commitment to advancing practical, scalable solutions for the industry.

“The report uses real-world project data to identify where emissions are generated on jobsites and where the most effective reduction opportunities exist," says Anton Pojasok, head of sustainability for PCL Construction. “Because the data is aligned to how construction projects are actually delivered, versus relying on theoretical models, these are steps construction teams can implement right away.”

A practical roadmap for action

The report balances technical feasibility with economic viability, operational constraints, and organizational readiness for change, based on realistic fleet turnover cycles and typical infrastructure development timelines. It finds that the biggest opportunities come from using cleaner power and fuels on jobsites, especially where diesel is currently the default

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The five actions include:

Electrifying light-duty vehicles and small equipment: Light-duty vehicles scored highest across all assessment dimensions, with mature electric technology, strong economics and minimal operational changes required. This can deliver up to 15% reduction of total jobsite emissions, largely by eliminating gasoline use and displacing some diesel.

Improving and electrifying temporary heating: Heating emerged as a major emission source, particularly in cold climates and remote locations. Optimizing heating comes with the potential to cut up to 10% of total emissions while improving worker comfort and reducing fuel costs.

Connecting projects to grid power instead of relying on diesel generators where possible: This can reduce jobsite emissions by up to 15% while also lowering noise, fuel use and operating costs, especially on remote or long-duration projects.

Using renewable diesel for heavy equipment where electrification is not yet practical: Renewable diesel provides immediate 40–80% lifecycle emissions reductions per liter and reduces total project emissions up to 25% as a near-term bridge solution.

Introducing hybrid and electric excavation equipment: This can reduce emissions up to 10% while helping contractors build experience with next-generation equipment as the technology continues to mature.

The report emphasizes that meaningful progress will require coordinated action across the construction value chain, including construction companies, equipment manufacturers, utilities and energy providers, fuel suppliers and governments. By working together, the industry can help accelerate market readiness, reduce barriers to adoption and support broader climate and infrastructure objectives.

“Decarbonization should not only be viewed as a compliance exercise, but as a strategic opportunity to strengthen competitiveness, improve project performance and support long-term industry growth,” Pojasok says.

The full report is available for download on PCL.com.

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About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $9.9 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company’s 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL’s leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About the Transition Accelerator

The Transition Accelerator works with 300+ partner organizations across Canada to build out pathways to a prosperous low-carbon economy and avoid costly dead-ends along the way. We help governments and industry harness the global shift towards clean growth to secure permanent jobs, abundant energy, and strong regional economies across the country. By connecting systems-level thinking with real-world analysis, we’re enabling a more affordable, competitive, and resilient future.

Contact Info



Angelo Dalmacio

ardalmacio@pcl.com

+1 303-365-6413

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