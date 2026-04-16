RWU Names Richard “Dick” Sullivan ’79 and Judge Lara E. Montecalvo as 2026 Honorary Degree Recipients

BRISTOL, R.I., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Williams University (RWU) proudly announces that alumnus and accomplished business leader Richard “Dick” Sullivan ’79 will deliver the Commencement address to the Class of 2026 and will be awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his extraordinary career achievements, leadership, and service. The RWU School of Law will also award an honorary degree to the Honorable Laura E. Montecalvo, Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, in recognition of her career in law and public service.

Sullivan, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PGA Tour Superstore, built a distinguished career spanning decades of transformative leadership in retail, sports, and marketing. Since joining PGA TOUR Superstore, he has led a dramatic nationwide expansion, quadrupling the store count and building a robust global e-commerce platform.

A 1979 graduate of RWU, Sullivan’s professional journey includes senior leadership roles with The Home Depot, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer during a period of rapid national growth, and as Executive Vice President with the National Football League's (NFL) Atlanta Falcons, where he helped drive record-breaking business performance. His career reflects a deep commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and organizational excellence.

“Dick Sullivan exemplifies the spirit of Roger Williams University, entrepreneurial, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to making an impact,” said RWU President Ioannis Miaoulis. “His remarkable leadership journey, from our classrooms to the highest levels of business, is an inspiration to our graduates as they prepare to lead in a rapidly changing world.”

RWU Provost Margaret Everett added, “Dick’s career demonstrates the power of adaptability, vision, and values-driven leadership. We are honored to celebrate his achievements and to have him share his insights with the Class of 2026 at such a pivotal moment in their lives.”

Throughout his career, Sullivan has been recognized for his leadership and industry impact, including being named one of Atlanta’s Most Admired CEOs. He has also contributed extensively to civic and nonprofit organizations, serving on boards and advisory groups across sports, business, and community development.

As an alumnus, Sullivan has maintained a strong connection to RWU and its mission, making his return to campus for Commencement especially meaningful. He has not only invested his time in student mentorship but has also supported Roger Williams philanthropically by establishing the Dick Sullivan Sports Business Forum classroom in the Gabelli School of Business. This classroom and Sullivan’s ability to bring influential speakers and sports scholars to the Sport Management Program ensure successful growth and student success for GSB’s newest academic program.

Judge Lara E. Montecalvo has built an expansive career in the legal field, marked by a deep commitment to justice, public service, and the fair administration of the law. Appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in 2022, she previously served as the Rhode Island Public Defender. As the leader of the Rhode Island Public Defender's Office, and as an appellate and trial attorney in that office, she advocated for individuals in criminal matters who could not afford legal representation, earning a reputation for her integrity, dedication, and leadership within the legal community.

“Roger Williams University School of Law is honored to recognize Lara Montecalvo with an honorary degree in recognition of her distinguished judicial career, her deep and sustained commitment to justice, and her meaningful engagement with our students and experiential programs,” said Gregory Bowman, Dean of RWU Law. “Her work reflects the highest ideals of the legal profession, combining intellectual rigor with a clear dedication to fairness, public service, and the rule of law. Judge Montecalvo embodies the values we seek to instill in our students – integrity, excellence, and a profound commitment to justice.”

Throughout her career, Judge Montecalvo has been recognized for her contributions to the legal profession and her dedication to advancing equity within the justice system. Her work has had a lasting impact on both the courts and the broader community.

We look forward to honoring both leaders at the RWU Commencement ceremonies on May 15, 2026, as we celebrate our students' achievements across all disciplines.

About RWU: Roger Williams University is a comprehensive university with a liberal arts core and professional programs, focused on marine science, law and society, and the designed and built environments, paired with a breadth of humanities and business programs. With campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the state capital of Providence, Rhode Island, our eight schools of study provide real-world learning experiences dedicated to social and environmental justice, small class sizes, and direct access to faculty and staff. Our students create powerful combinations of degrees, credentials, research, and internship opportunities. Roger Williams University is ranked No. 35 Best Regional University in the North by U.S. News & World Report, among the 2025 Best Law Schools by The Princeton Review, and No. 48 in Academic Experience and No. 55 in Career Outcomes in the 2026 Poets & Quants Best Undergraduate Business School rankings; the RWU Extension School was also named No. 1 for Best Online Colleges in Rhode Island by Forbes. Our students graduate with a unique skill set and the passion to make an impact, becoming the changemakers and leaders our world needs.

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Kelly Brinza

kbrinza@rwu.edu

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