Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news from the Pepeto presale is picking up faster than anything this cycle has produced. Whale wallets keep entering at record pace, daily buys from large holders keep climbing, and the project now draws attention from parts of the market that normally skip anything under a $1 billion cap.

And this week Michael Saylor told the Bankless podcast that the Bitcoin price prediction long term sits at $21 million per coin, then backed it by buying 13,927 BTC for $1 billion at $71,902 according to CoinDesk, pushing Strategy's total stack to 780,897 BTC.

This article breaks down why the Bitcoin price prediction now shows clear bull signals forming and why whale wallets are choosing Pepeto.

Pepeto Presale Advances While Bitcoin Price Prediction Turns Bullish After Saylor's $21 Million Call

Pepeto whale entries keep climbing while the broader market shifts from fear into the early stage of a bull run, and the best way to see why is to look at BTC right now. The Bitcoin price jumped to $75,900 on April 14 according to CoinDesk, its highest level since the February 5 crash that sent it to $60,000. Saylor sees the Bitcoin price prediction reaching $21 million by 2046, a target built on 30% annual growth slowing to 21% as it matures. From 2014 to 2024, Bitcoin averaged 54% yearly returns according to BlackRock, meaning his forecast runs below the historical pace.

Long-term holders now control the largest share of BTC supply ever recorded, and exchange reserves sit at six-year lows, meaning selling pressure keeps draining even as the Bitcoin price prediction heats up. Spot ETFs broke a four-month outflow streak with $1.32 billion in net inflows in March, and 195 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

JP Morgan holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000 for this cycle. Strategy bought 89,618 BTC in Q1 2026, its second biggest quarter ever. The CLARITY Act markup targets late April and a pass would strengthen the Bitcoin price prediction by classifying BTC as a commodity. At $74,200 today, BTC sits at roughly 2.3x to that target, solid for a large cap but not the kind of return that reshapes a portfolio.

That gap is where presales live, and whale wallets flooding into Pepeto at Fear Index 15 proves the sharpest capital already made its choice.

Pepeto In Focus With Continuous Advancement Towards Binance Listing

What Pepeto built is the reason those wallets moved without waiting. A single exchange layer tying Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana together where gas costs drop to zero, every token trades from one screen, and AI checks each order for exploits before it clears. Each trade on PepetoSwap creates direct buying pressure on the token, the same model that took BNB from a utility coin to a $90 billion asset. The Pepe cofounder who grew a token past $7 billion leads the team, SolidProof signed off on every contract, and 183% APY staking rewards holders while the Binance listing closes in.

Pepeto stands apart because whale data tells the full story. When wallets that normally only hold BTC and ETH start entering a presale at Fear Index 15, that is not retail noise, that is informed capital positioning ahead of a confirmed listing.

Meme coin history backs the math. Dogecoin ran to $90 billion with zero working products and one viral moment. Rob, a warehouse manager covered by Fortune, put $8,000 into Shiba Inu in 2021 and walked away with $1.5 million before quitting. Pepeto carries that same energy with three live products behind it, and whales entering at this pace during fear only happens when real conviction backs the money.

Conclusion

When the Bitcoin price prediction plays out and BTC breaks its all-time high, every altcoin rides the wave behind it, and that pattern has held every cycle without exception. No project right now carries what Pepeto carries: a presale still live at $0.0000001864, whale wallets adding bigger positions every week, and a Binance listing confirmed while the market sits frozen in fear. Rob did not wait for the perfect setup, he moved while the entry was open and the crowd had not arrived, and that is the exact moment sitting at the Pepeto presale right now.

The whale entries growing each week mean this could close any morning, and the moment it does, today's price is gone for good. The wallets that enter now hold the position that could turn a few hundred dollars into the kind of return Rob made, while the ones that wait watch the listing go live and carry that miss for the rest of the cycle. The whales are already moving, and the only question left is who moves with them.

Click Here For Early Presale Access Before the Binance Listing

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price Reach $21 million?

Saylor projects Bitcoin reaching $21 million by 2046 on compounding growth rates. Strategy holds 780,897 BTC after adding $1 billion last week.

Is Pepeto presale worth buying before listing?

Pepeto leads the 2026 presales with more than raised $9.12 million with a SolidProof audit and three working products already built. Presale price sits at $0.0000001864 with 183% staking APY.



