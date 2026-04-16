Proactis SA Financial Information 6m 31 July 2025

Proactis SA announces results for

the 6 month period ended 31 July 2025

Paris – 16 April 2026 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months period ended 31 July 2025, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

It should be noted that publication of the results for the 6 months period ended July 31, 2025, was originally scheduled for October 31st, 2025.

6 months period ended 31 July 2025 – Key Results:

The Proactis SA Board of Directors approved the accounts for the 6 months period ended 31 July 2025 on 14 April 2026, which have been formally certified by the auditors.

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Period ended Period ended 31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24 (6 months) (6 months) Revenue 4.1 4.3 Impairment on intercompany balances and goodwill - -0.5 Net loss -0.3 -0.9 Closing cash at balance sheet date 0.4 0.5 Net cash outflow before net intercompany receipts* -2.3 -1.6

(*) This is an adjusted measure and is explained within this report.

Revenues

Revenue as presented includes revenue from Group management fees and is split as follows:

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Period ended Period ended 31-Jul-25 31-Jul-24 (6 months) (6 months) Operating revenue 2.4 2.9 Group management fees 1.7 1.4 Total revenue 4.1 4.3

Group revenue has reduced by 5% compared to the prior period, driven by a reduction in operating revenue by €0.5m. It was previously announced that the Proactis SA Group is optimising its product offering to focus on core products which bring greater synergies and cost efficiencies in supporting and developing these core products. As a result, natural attrition occurred from customers who did not wish to migrate to the core product offering and Operational Revenue consequently declined.

Management fees of €1.7m are charges to related parties within the wider Proactis Group and include licence fees, recharging of shared resources and the recharge of the services provided by the Shared Service centre in Manila, Philippines, which is a branch of Proactis SA. The average headcount in Manila increased by approximately 10% during the 6 months ended 31 July 2025, contributing to the increase in Management Fees.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses, including personnel costs were in line with the prior year.

Cashflow

In the period ended 31 July 2025, the Group cash outflow was €0.7m (2024 6 months: €0.1m) however this included the receipt of funding from related parties within the wider Proactis Group of €1.6m (2024 6 month: €1.5m). Excluding these related party receipts, the Proactis SA Group had a net cash outflow of €2.3m (2024 6 month cash outflow of €1.6m). The Board of Proactis SA continue to monitor the cashflow requirements of the business and ensure that the wider Proactis Group can continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due. This is currently only possible with the on-going intercompany trading with the Proactis Group.

Capital investment was at €0.7m for the 6 months period ended 31 July 2025 (2024: €0.5m) and was focused on the Group’s strategic solution suite: The Business Network. The Group had positive cash of €0.4m at 31 July 2025 (31 July 2024: €0.5m).

Subsequent Events

During the second half of the year ended 31 January 2026, Proactis SA’s majority parent company, Proactis Topco Limited undertook a comprehensive review of all employment costs in the wider Proactis Group which sought to ensure roles are being performed in the most appropriate location as well as ensuring those roles meet the needs of Proactis and its customers with its reinvigorated product offering.

The outcome of the review was to transition certain R&D and product support roles to its shared service centre in Manila, Philippines, which is a branch of Proactis SA, while reducing the headcount in other locations in the wider Proactis Group.

The restructuring has impacted a total of approximately 40 roles across all companies in the Proactis SA Group, while this reduction has been offset by an increase in average headcount in Manila by approx. 30% year on year resulting in a net increase in headcount of the Proactis SA Group of approximately 20%. The total redundancy cost is estimated to be approximately €2.5m. Funding will be received from the wider Proactis Group in order to facilitate this transformation.

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About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

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