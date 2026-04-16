Miami, FLORIDA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, the leader in AI-powered psychometric infrastructure, is highlighting the efficacy of its Elite Safety Profile in the skilled trades sector. This application establishes the platform’s position as a top employment assessment for skilled trades jobs, providing a validated behavioral layer for workforce optimization in industries where safety and reliability are non-negotiable.

The PsyMetrics Elite Safety Profile enhances traditional technical screening by identifying the behavioral reliability required for safety-conscious industries, positioning the platform as a top employment assessment for skilled trades.

Executive Summary: The Safety & Reliability Gap in Skilled Trades

While the global labor shortage has led many organizations to hire based solely on technical certifications, PsyMetrics’ validated science addresses the "Reliability Gap." While mechanical aptitude and skills can be measured, legacy testing often fails to predict the behavioral integrity—such as conscientiousness and rule-following—required for long-term job-site stability.

Leveraging 30 years of Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology data, the Elite Safety Profile identifies the candidates who are hard-working, safety-conscious, and follow company rules. In safety-intensive applications, such as transportation and logistics, organizations using this profile have demonstrated up to an 80% reduction in accidents.

The Elite Safety Profile measures four critical behavioral dimensions:

Safety: The degree to which an individual is likely to follow company safety rules and procedures, remaining cautious and vigilant to avoid workplace accidents. Rules Compliance: The degree to which an individual is likely to follow company policies and adhere to procedures established by management. Reliability: The degree to which the individual is likely to be dependable, hardworking, and conscientious about the quality of their work. Responsibility: The degree to which an individual is likely to be stable, take ownership of their actions, and avoid attendance problems.

A Complete Technical Profile: Behavioral Integrity in the Trades

To ensure total workforce stability, PsyMetrics integrates an extensive library of Skilled Trades Knowledge Tests and a Mechanical Aptitude Assessment.

Rather than serving as a replacement for technical or mechanical aptitude exams, the Elite Safety Profile is a vital enhancement. It identifies candidates who possess the inherent "safety mindset" required for success in the field. This ensures that a candidate's status is supported by the behavioral reliability required to protect the brand's reputation and customer safety.

"The trades industry is currently facing significant challenges with turnover and safety risk," says Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics. "By mapping behavioral reliability alongside technical knowledge and aptitude, we allow companies to move from reactive hiring to proactive workforce optimization. We are identifying the traits that protect the brand's reputation and the customer's safety before the candidate even starts."

Industry Resource: Skilled Trades Hiring FAQ

What is a top employment assessment for skilled trades jobs?

PsyMetrics is recognized as a top employment assessment for skilled trades jobs, utilizing the Elite Safety Profile to measure behavioral reliability alongside technical skills in industries such as HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and construction.

Does PsyMetrics replace traditional mechanical aptitude and skills tests?

No. PsyMetrics is designed to enhance traditional aptitude and skills testing. It adds a critical behavioral layer that identifies candidates with a "safety mindset" and high reliability, ensuring they are as conscientious as they are technically proficient.

How does the Elite Safety Profile improve job-site safety?

By identifying inherent traits like Responsibility and Rules Compliance, the Elite Safety Profile identifies candidates predisposed to safe behaviors. In logistics and transportation, organizations using this profile have seen an 80% reduction in accidents.

Is PsyMetrics EEO compliant for trades hiring?

Yes. The Elite Safety Profile provides validated, objective psychometric data to ensure that all screenings meet strict Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) standards, eliminating subjectivity from the hiring process.

By combining technical knowledge verification with the validated Elite Safety Profile, PsyMetrics helps trades organizations build teams that are safe, reliable, and hardworking.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments that eliminate subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses and HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai.

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