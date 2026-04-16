Gaxos Labs Expands AI Platform with Music Generation, AI Chat and 3D Model Creation, Driving Increased Engagement Across its AI Portfolio

Latest rollout broadens Gaxos’ generative AI markets as expanded capabilities fuel user activity and platform momentum

Roseland, NJ, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced the expansion of its Gaxos Labs product ecosystem with the addition of AI Music Generation, AI Chat, and AI 3D Model Creation capabilities. The rollout of these latest features has already contributed to an uptick in user engagement across its AI portfolio, reinforcing the strength of its product strategy and growing demand for practical, creativity-enhancing AI tools.

The newly introduced features are designed to expand the functionality, depth, and appeal of Gaxos’ AI-enabled applications, giving users more ways to create, interact, and generate digital content through a unified and increasingly robust platform. With these additions, Gaxos continues to broaden its reach across some of the most active and commercially attractive segments of the generative AI market, including image, video, music generation, AI text humanization, and other utilities.

The Company believes the latest rollout represents another important milestone in its strategy to deliver scalable AI products capable of attracting a wide range of users across consumer, creator, and commercial markets. As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate globally, Gaxos is positioning itself to capitalize on that momentum by consistently expanding its capabilities and increasing the value of its platform.

“Adding AI Music Generation, AI Chat, and AI 3D Models significantly enhances the breadth of our platform and creates a more compelling experience for users across our ecosystem,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “We are seeing encouraging engagement trends following the rollout of these features, and we believe this is further validation of our strategy to build a diversified AI portfolio aligned with where user demand and market opportunity are headed.”

The Company expects continued product enhancement and feature expansion to remain central to its growth strategy as it seeks to deepen user engagement, improve retention, and strengthen its position in the fast-evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

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About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

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