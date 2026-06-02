Gaxos Secures Additional Funding from Amazon AWS to Accelerate AI Sales Platform Development

Roseland, NJ, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) has committed additional funding to accelerate Gaxos Labs’ AI-powered sales coaching platform.

The additional AWS support strengthens Gaxos’ push into the multibillion-dollar sales technology market and advances the Company’s strategy to build enterprise-grade AI applications designed for commercial scalability.

The AWS-backed initiative, in collaboration with Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, supports the continued development of a real-time AI sales coaching platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment. The platform is expected to incorporate live call transcription, automated coaching intelligence, post-call analytics, and performance optimization tools for sales organizations. “AWS funding our platform development is a major validation event for Gaxos,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “This collaboration materially advances our roadmap and enhances our ability to pursue large-scale commercial opportunities.”

Gaxos believes the AWS-supported development phase can strengthen the Company’s commercial positioning, enhance credibility with potential enterprise customers, and support future revenue-generating opportunities. The Company also believes the initiative may open the door to additional strategic relationships as it advances the platform toward commercialization.

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Amazon AWS

Amazon Web Services is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, enabling customers to build almost anything they can imagine. Amazon AWS offers the greatest choice of innovative cloud and AI capabilities and expertise, on the most extensive global infrastructure, with industry-leading security, reliability, and performance.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud services company helping organizations modernize applications, migrate workloads, and build cloud-native platforms. Caylent works with enterprises and high-growth companies to design and implement secure, scalable, and high-performance AWS solutions, enabling faster innovation and operational efficiency. Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

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