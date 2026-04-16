Kite Realty Group Elevates Platform with Senior Leadership Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) (“KRG” or the “Company”) today announced a deepening of its leadership team across operations, technology and finance – a direct investment in platform capabilities to sustain execution intensity and accelerate long-term value creation.

Just as KRG has been systematically strengthening its portfolio through disciplined capital recycling, today’s appointments reflect that same intentional approach applied internally – adding proven talent in areas central to the Company’s multi-year growth strategy.

Sean Daly has joined as Senior Vice President, Asset & Property Management. Mr. Daly brings more than two decades of experience across asset management, leasing, and development, most recently as Executive Vice President of Asset Management at American Realty Advisors. Sean is charged with evolving the asset management function from an operational discipline into a more proactive driver of NOI growth, leveraging deep portfolio expertise to unlock value at the asset level and strengthen KRG’s long-term performance trajectory.



Jack Rahner has joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer. Mr. Rahner brings more than 20 years of experience leading enterprise technology, data, and AI initiatives, most recently as Senior Vice President of Technology at Welltower. Jack will lead the continued integration of AI and emerging technology into the fabric of the organization – a force multiplier in every business unit to drive productivity and sharpen the Company’s competitive edge.



Adam Jaworski has joined KRG as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Jaworski brings extensive experience leading accounting and financial operations for large-scale real estate platforms, most recently as Chief Accounting Officer at GGP (formerly known as Brookfield Properties Retail). Adam will modernize the accounting function from the ground up – implementing best-in-class infrastructure, advancing institutional discipline, and building a financial foundation capable of supporting the Company’s next phase of growth.





“These appointments reflect a deliberate investment in the continued evolution of our platform,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adam, Jack, and Sean form a powerful cohort of leaders who will fundamentally enhance how KRG operates – modernizing our financial infrastructure, embedding AI across the organization, and elevating asset management into a true growth engine. I have never been more confident in our team’s ability to reach a new level of excellence as we drive lasting value for all of our stakeholders.”

About Kite Realty Group

Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations. The Company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG brings more than six decades of experience in developing, operating, and investing in real estate, using a disciplined, hands-on approach to enhance portfolio quality and maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. As of December 31, 2025, the Company owned interests in 169 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 27.3 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

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Contact Information: Kite Realty Group

Tyler Henshaw

SVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

317.713.7780

thenshaw@kiterealty.com