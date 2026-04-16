Century Aluminum Commences Expanded Production at Mt. Holly Smelter

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that production of the first hot metal has begun following the expansion project at its Mt. Holly, S.C. plant. This major expansion, which Century expects to reach full production by the end of June 2026, will increase total U.S. primary aluminum production by 10% and has already created over 125 good-paying jobs in South Carolina. The expansion project increases Century’s leading position as the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States.

In addition to the Mt. Holly expansion project, Century announced in January that it would join forces with Emirates Global Aluminum to build the first primary aluminum smelter in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. The new Oklahoma-based smelter will create another 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminum production, doubling current U.S. capacity. It is expected to be the largest single investment in the production of a critical metal in U.S. history and will add over 1,000 direct jobs and 4,000 construction jobs.

“We’re so proud to be doing our part to increase domestic production of this critical mineral and expand on our position as the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States,” said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. “President’s Trump’s Section 232 aluminum tariff is driving record investment in American aluminum production. The case for domestic production is stronger than ever, with supply chain disruptions abroad again demonstrating the need for a resilient domestic supply of this critical metal that is essential to U.S. economic and national security.”

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com