Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto DEFI Exchange Update While Cardano Price Gains Strength

Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just released a major DeFi exchange update, and the platform is now closer to launch than at any point in its presale. The full toolkit moved into final build this week, and crypto news outlets are starting to pay attention. Analysts watching the project closely rank it among the rare early-stage setups that have historically delivered the largest returns in crypto, because the infrastructure is real, the presale has pulled in over $9.13 million before a single public trade, and the momentum behind it looks nothing like a typical meme coin. That kind of traction at this stage is unusual and worth understanding.

Meanwhile the cardano price prediction turned bullish after whales started accumulating heavily, and the same wallets buying ADA are also entering Pepeto's presale, which raises a question most of the crypto news cycle has not asked yet. What is special about this project?

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Final Stage Build While the Cardano Price Prediction Shows Where Capital Is Heading

Pepeto's DeFi exchange update confirmed that the zero-fee trading layer, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract screener are all approaching launch readiness. Reports across the crypto community point to an announcement landing just hours before trading goes live, which means the window to enter at presale pricing is tighter than most investors think.

The reason Pepeto and Cardano share the same crypto news today is simple: both exist because Ethereum's chain still has problems costing traders billions every year through high gas, slow fills, and broken cross-chain access. The cardano price prediction shows one path to fixing those problems. ADA trades at $0.25 while the Fear and Greed Index has held at 11 for 46 straight days, the longest stretch of extreme fear since the 2022 bottom according to CoinMarketCap, and the network just crossed 120 million mainnet transactions. Ali Charts flagged $0.243 as ADA's historic pivot, the same level that launched rallies to $1.186 twice before, with $0.537 as the first target if bulls hold. The crypto news around the cardano price prediction is bullish this quarter. But ADA at $0.25 needs to clear $0.537 before real multiples enter the picture, and reclaiming $3.10 needs the kind of adoption Cardano has been working toward since 2017. The cardano price prediction is real for patient capital, but a $9 billion market cap already prices in most of what shipped.

Pepeto at $0.0000001865 with $9.13 million raised targets multiples from a single Binance listing that could land in weeks. Instead of building a separate Layer 1, Pepeto works as a composable execution layer on Ethereum, combining zero-fee settlement, native bridge routing, and AI contract checks into one protocol. The system was engineered by a former senior Binance developer, and the cofounder behind Pepe's $11 billion market cap token runs the project, plugging straight into Ethereum's $40 billion DeFi market rather than building a chain from zero.

Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Combines Real Utility With Viral Momentum

Pepeto carries far more than just working infrastructure. What shifts the entire outlook for this project is viral energy, and the signals are everywhere. Telegram channels gain thousands of members daily, copycat tokens launch under the Pepeto name every week trying to ride the momentum, and creators who passed on it weeks ago now feature it daily because their followers will not stop asking. This is exactly what played out with Shiba Inu before the rest of the market caught on. One wallet put $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and held $5.7 billion at the peak according to Coinbase, and a $1,000 entry turned into over $1 billion when SHIB reached a $41 billion market cap with zero products behind it.

Raw virality built that wealth, and Pepeto is running the same pattern with stronger fundamentals, a stronger team, and real infrastructure already built before the listing opens. SHIB created billionaires with nothing underneath it. Pepeto is building on that same momentum, except this time the fundamentals underneath it are real.

Today's crypto news confirms the large wallets already see it. The same addresses buying Cardano at the $0.243 pivot are entering Pepeto's presale with real size, because they know the cardano price prediction delivers a slow grind toward $0.537 over months while this Ethereum based crypto delivers multiples from presale to listing in weeks.

Conclusion

The cardano price prediction has turned bullish and ADA holders have real catalysts with the $0.243 pivot holding and a former NYSE president publicly backing the chain. The crypto news confirms the direction is up. But every cycle has proven that the biggest gains came from early-stage projects that combined real infrastructure with viral demand, and Pepeto fits that profile exactly.

Every stage of this presale is filling faster than the last, and the moment this allocation closes the entry price moves up and never comes back. Thousands of wallets missed SHIB by days, some by hours, and then watched from the sidelines as others collected the returns they almost had. Pepeto is that second shot, backed by a stronger team with real products, and the window is shrinking now. By every measure, this project has no reason to return less than what SHIB returned to every early holder.

Click to join the Pepeto Presale Before the Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

What does the cardano price prediction look like now?

Former NYSE president Tom Farley named ADA among his expected long-term winners while the $0.243 pivot holds. Analyst Ali Charts targets $0.537 first and $1.186 next if bulls defend that historic support level.

What makes Pepeto different from other meme coins?

Pepeto combines a zero-fee Ethereum based exchange, AI-powered contract screening, and a cross-chain bridge with a SolidProof audited presale at $0.0000001865 offering 182% staking APY before its Binance listing.



