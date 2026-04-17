Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
17 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:10 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:16,087
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):367.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):384.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):377.984397


Date of purchase:13  April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):380.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):387.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):385.653330


Date of purchase:14 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:34,175
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):391.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):393.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):392.750212


Date of purchase:15 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:8,761
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):401.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):402.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):401.934882


Date of purchase:16 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:4,518
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):406.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):407.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):406.912129

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,678,682 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,320,805 have voting rights and 3,026,998 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
237367.50010/04/2026 08:01:36LSE  
993367.50010/04/2026 08:04:58LSE  
1006370.00010/04/2026 08:13:15LSE  
520370.50010/04/2026 08:19:56LSE  
634371.50010/04/2026 08:26:40LSE  
237370.00010/04/2026 08:43:42LSE  
237373.00010/04/2026 09:11:00LSE  
289374.50010/04/2026 09:26:49LSE  
237374.50010/04/2026 09:26:49LSE  
150374.50010/04/2026 09:26:49LSE  
238374.50010/04/2026 09:33:47LSE  
558374.00010/04/2026 09:47:15LSE  
237373.50010/04/2026 10:03:01LSE  
237376.50010/04/2026 10:10:10LSE  
1099378.50010/04/2026 10:20:09LSE  
457378.50010/04/2026 10:57:10LSE  
237379.50010/04/2026 10:57:41LSE  
237379.50010/04/2026 10:58:02LSE  
40379.00010/04/2026 10:59:08LSE  
1157379.00010/04/2026 10:59:08LSE  
885378.00010/04/2026 11:06:38LSE  
237381.00010/04/2026 12:24:53LSE  
571383.50010/04/2026 12:47:00LSE  
25383.50010/04/2026 12:47:00LSE  
267384.00010/04/2026 13:01:47LSE  
45384.00010/04/2026 13:16:23LSE  
192384.00010/04/2026 13:16:23LSE  
726384.00010/04/2026 14:36:54LSE  
1159384.00010/04/2026 14:36:54LSE  
400384.00010/04/2026 14:51:57LSE  
400384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
802384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
584384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
144384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
213384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
43384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
357384.00010/04/2026 16:29:22LSE  
522380.50013/04/2026 08:17:41LSE  
600382.50013/04/2026 08:24:22LSE  
270382.50013/04/2026 08:24:22LSE  
301381.50013/04/2026 09:06:27LSE  
270381.50013/04/2026 09:36:25LSE  
226381.00013/04/2026 10:12:57LSE  
300380.00013/04/2026 10:20:34LSE  
270380.00013/04/2026 10:20:36LSE  
438380.00013/04/2026 10:34:11LSE  
8380.50013/04/2026 11:06:00LSE  
93380.50013/04/2026 11:06:00LSE  
765381.50013/04/2026 11:21:43LSE  
842382.50013/04/2026 11:53:32LSE  
949381.50013/04/2026 12:23:55LSE  
576381.50013/04/2026 12:23:55LSE  
1381.00013/04/2026 13:19:18LSE  
1380.50013/04/2026 13:59:26LSE  
969382.50013/04/2026 14:23:59LSE  
609382.00013/04/2026 14:23:59LSE  
104385.00013/04/2026 14:50:24LSE  
333385.00013/04/2026 14:50:24LSE  
363385.00013/04/2026 14:50:24LSE  
321385.00013/04/2026 14:52:17LSE  
22384.50013/04/2026 14:52:21LSE  
250385.50013/04/2026 15:01:00LSE  
495385.50013/04/2026 15:01:00LSE  
41385.50013/04/2026 15:01:18LSE  
359385.50013/04/2026 15:01:18LSE  
400385.50013/04/2026 15:01:18LSE  
400385.50013/04/2026 15:01:18LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:31LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:33LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:01:58LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:02:01LSE  
68386.00013/04/2026 15:02:01LSE  
332386.00013/04/2026 15:02:01LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:02:01LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:02:02LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
159386.00013/04/2026 15:09:15LSE  
241386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:17LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:18LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:18LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:18LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:18LSE  
400386.00013/04/2026 15:09:18LSE  
778387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
155387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
245387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
155387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
392387.00013/04/2026 15:37:59LSE  
8387.00013/04/2026 15:38:51LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:38:51LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:38:52LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:10LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:39:13LSE  
1387.00013/04/2026 15:39:16LSE  
399387.00013/04/2026 15:39:16LSE  
37387.00013/04/2026 15:39:16LSE  
361387.00013/04/2026 15:39:22LSE  
2387.00013/04/2026 15:39:52LSE  
26387.00013/04/2026 15:39:52LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:40:36LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:40:55LSE  
28387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
372387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
100387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
300387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
100387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
140387.00013/04/2026 15:46:50LSE  
41387.00013/04/2026 15:46:55LSE  
219387.00013/04/2026 15:46:55LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:55LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:55LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:55LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:46:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:09LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:09LSE  
341387.00013/04/2026 15:48:09LSE  
50387.00013/04/2026 15:48:17LSE  
9387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:57LSE  
400387.00013/04/2026 15:48:58LSE  
243387.00013/04/2026 15:48:58LSE  
920391.50014/04/2026 08:08:22LSE  
222391.50014/04/2026 08:51:06LSE  
317392.00014/04/2026 09:39:38LSE  
19392.00014/04/2026 09:39:38LSE  
114392.00014/04/2026 09:39:38LSE  
251391.50014/04/2026 09:41:15LSE  
222392.50014/04/2026 09:56:12LSE  
222392.50014/04/2026 09:57:18LSE  
140392.50014/04/2026 10:01:07LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
200393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
56393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
200393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
256393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
56393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
66393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
110393.00014/04/2026 10:06:10LSE  
290393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
290393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
110393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
180393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
110393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
290393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
110393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
139393.00014/04/2026 10:06:17LSE  
17393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
166393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
78393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
170393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
230393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
120393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
177393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
223393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
126393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
218393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
56393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
224393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
51393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
16393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
280393.00014/04/2026 10:06:18LSE  
53393.00014/04/2026 10:06:20LSE  
400393.00014/04/2026 10:06:20LSE  
137393.00014/04/2026 10:06:20LSE  
371393.00014/04/2026 10:06:20LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
199392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
100392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
300392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
271392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
51392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
78392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
12392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
54392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
280392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
66392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
176392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
280392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
120392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
160392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
84392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
221392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
95392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
126392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
66392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
280392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
54392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
101392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
15392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
196392.50014/04/2026 10:08:15LSE  
189392.50014/04/2026 10:08:16LSE  
80392.50014/04/2026 10:08:16LSE  
192392.50014/04/2026 10:09:20LSE  
208392.50014/04/2026 10:09:20LSE  
364392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
36392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
280392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
120392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
191392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
209392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
71392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
400392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
275392.50014/04/2026 10:09:22LSE  
238391.50014/04/2026 10:23:08LSE  
221392.00014/04/2026 10:59:09LSE  
420393.00014/04/2026 11:40:39LSE  
19393.00014/04/2026 11:40:39LSE  
119393.00014/04/2026 11:40:39LSE  
254392.50014/04/2026 12:34:43LSE  
221393.00014/04/2026 13:06:28LSE  
430402.00015/04/2026 11:29:06LSE  
349402.00015/04/2026 11:29:06LSE  
216401.00015/04/2026 12:37:44LSE  
247401.00015/04/2026 12:40:54LSE  
110401.50015/04/2026 12:46:42LSE  
105401.50015/04/2026 12:46:42LSE  
22402.00015/04/2026 13:17:03LSE  
8402.00015/04/2026 13:17:03LSE  
370402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
30402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
92402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
89402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
189402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
56402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
133402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
48402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
163402.00015/04/2026 13:17:24LSE  
36402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
364402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
36402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
382402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
18402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
364402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 14:00:28LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 14:01:11LSE  
43402.00015/04/2026 14:01:22LSE  
133402.00015/04/2026 14:06:32LSE  
1402.00015/04/2026 14:09:07LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:06:38LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:09:33LSE  
7402.00015/04/2026 16:09:33LSE  
111402.00015/04/2026 16:10:31LSE  
51402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
238402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
215402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
292402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
108402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:24:00LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:24:01LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:24:02LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:24:02LSE  
400402.00015/04/2026 16:24:06LSE  
105402.00015/04/2026 16:24:35LSE  
798407.00016/04/2026 08:47:58LSE  
1407.00016/04/2026 12:29:52LSE  
399407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
400407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
190407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
400407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
190407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
400407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
190407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
330407.00016/04/2026 13:07:39LSE  
44407.00016/04/2026 14:37:30LSE  
382407.00016/04/2026 14:37:30LSE  
566406.50016/04/2026 14:45:46LSE  
228406.50016/04/2026 14:45:46LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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