LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 10 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 16,087 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 384.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 377.984397





Date of purchase: 13 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 380.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 387.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 385.653330





Date of purchase: 14 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,175 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 391.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 393.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 392.750212





Date of purchase: 15 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 8,761 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 401.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 402.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 401.934882





Date of purchase: 16 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 4,518 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 406.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.912129

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,678,682 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,320,805 have voting rights and 3,026,998 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 237 367.500 10/04/2026 08:01:36 LSE 993 367.500 10/04/2026 08:04:58 LSE 1006 370.000 10/04/2026 08:13:15 LSE 520 370.500 10/04/2026 08:19:56 LSE 634 371.500 10/04/2026 08:26:40 LSE 237 370.000 10/04/2026 08:43:42 LSE 237 373.000 10/04/2026 09:11:00 LSE 289 374.500 10/04/2026 09:26:49 LSE 237 374.500 10/04/2026 09:26:49 LSE 150 374.500 10/04/2026 09:26:49 LSE 238 374.500 10/04/2026 09:33:47 LSE 558 374.000 10/04/2026 09:47:15 LSE 237 373.500 10/04/2026 10:03:01 LSE 237 376.500 10/04/2026 10:10:10 LSE 1099 378.500 10/04/2026 10:20:09 LSE 457 378.500 10/04/2026 10:57:10 LSE 237 379.500 10/04/2026 10:57:41 LSE 237 379.500 10/04/2026 10:58:02 LSE 40 379.000 10/04/2026 10:59:08 LSE 1157 379.000 10/04/2026 10:59:08 LSE 885 378.000 10/04/2026 11:06:38 LSE 237 381.000 10/04/2026 12:24:53 LSE 571 383.500 10/04/2026 12:47:00 LSE 25 383.500 10/04/2026 12:47:00 LSE 267 384.000 10/04/2026 13:01:47 LSE 45 384.000 10/04/2026 13:16:23 LSE 192 384.000 10/04/2026 13:16:23 LSE 726 384.000 10/04/2026 14:36:54 LSE 1159 384.000 10/04/2026 14:36:54 LSE 400 384.000 10/04/2026 14:51:57 LSE 400 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 802 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 584 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 144 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 213 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 43 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 357 384.000 10/04/2026 16:29:22 LSE 522 380.500 13/04/2026 08:17:41 LSE 600 382.500 13/04/2026 08:24:22 LSE 270 382.500 13/04/2026 08:24:22 LSE 301 381.500 13/04/2026 09:06:27 LSE 270 381.500 13/04/2026 09:36:25 LSE 226 381.000 13/04/2026 10:12:57 LSE 300 380.000 13/04/2026 10:20:34 LSE 270 380.000 13/04/2026 10:20:36 LSE 438 380.000 13/04/2026 10:34:11 LSE 8 380.500 13/04/2026 11:06:00 LSE 93 380.500 13/04/2026 11:06:00 LSE 765 381.500 13/04/2026 11:21:43 LSE 842 382.500 13/04/2026 11:53:32 LSE 949 381.500 13/04/2026 12:23:55 LSE 576 381.500 13/04/2026 12:23:55 LSE 1 381.000 13/04/2026 13:19:18 LSE 1 380.500 13/04/2026 13:59:26 LSE 969 382.500 13/04/2026 14:23:59 LSE 609 382.000 13/04/2026 14:23:59 LSE 104 385.000 13/04/2026 14:50:24 LSE 333 385.000 13/04/2026 14:50:24 LSE 363 385.000 13/04/2026 14:50:24 LSE 321 385.000 13/04/2026 14:52:17 LSE 22 384.500 13/04/2026 14:52:21 LSE 250 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:00 LSE 495 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:00 LSE 41 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:18 LSE 359 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:18 LSE 400 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:18 LSE 400 385.500 13/04/2026 15:01:18 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:31 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:33 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:01:58 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:02:01 LSE 68 386.000 13/04/2026 15:02:01 LSE 332 386.000 13/04/2026 15:02:01 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:02:01 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:02:02 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 159 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:15 LSE 241 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:17 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:18 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:18 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:18 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:18 LSE 400 386.000 13/04/2026 15:09:18 LSE 778 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 155 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 245 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 155 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 392 387.000 13/04/2026 15:37:59 LSE 8 387.000 13/04/2026 15:38:51 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:38:51 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:38:52 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:10 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:13 LSE 1 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:16 LSE 399 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:16 LSE 37 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:16 LSE 361 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:22 LSE 2 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:52 LSE 26 387.000 13/04/2026 15:39:52 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:40:36 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:40:55 LSE 28 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 372 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 100 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 300 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 100 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 140 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:50 LSE 41 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:55 LSE 219 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:55 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:55 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:55 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:55 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:46:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:09 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:09 LSE 341 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:09 LSE 50 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:17 LSE 9 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:57 LSE 400 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:58 LSE 243 387.000 13/04/2026 15:48:58 LSE 920 391.500 14/04/2026 08:08:22 LSE 222 391.500 14/04/2026 08:51:06 LSE 317 392.000 14/04/2026 09:39:38 LSE 19 392.000 14/04/2026 09:39:38 LSE 114 392.000 14/04/2026 09:39:38 LSE 251 391.500 14/04/2026 09:41:15 LSE 222 392.500 14/04/2026 09:56:12 LSE 222 392.500 14/04/2026 09:57:18 LSE 140 392.500 14/04/2026 10:01:07 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 200 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 56 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 200 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 256 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 56 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 66 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 110 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:10 LSE 290 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 290 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 110 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 180 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 110 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 290 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 110 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 139 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:17 LSE 17 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 166 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 78 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 170 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 230 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 120 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 177 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 223 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 126 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 218 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 56 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 224 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 51 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 16 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 280 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:18 LSE 53 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:20 LSE 400 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:20 LSE 137 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:20 LSE 371 393.000 14/04/2026 10:06:20 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 199 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 100 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 300 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 271 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 51 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 78 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 12 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 54 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 280 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 66 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 176 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 280 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 120 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 160 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 84 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 221 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 95 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 126 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 66 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 280 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 54 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 101 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 15 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 196 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:15 LSE 189 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:16 LSE 80 392.500 14/04/2026 10:08:16 LSE 192 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:20 LSE 208 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:20 LSE 364 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 36 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 280 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 120 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 191 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 209 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 71 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 400 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 275 392.500 14/04/2026 10:09:22 LSE 238 391.500 14/04/2026 10:23:08 LSE 221 392.000 14/04/2026 10:59:09 LSE 420 393.000 14/04/2026 11:40:39 LSE 19 393.000 14/04/2026 11:40:39 LSE 119 393.000 14/04/2026 11:40:39 LSE 254 392.500 14/04/2026 12:34:43 LSE 221 393.000 14/04/2026 13:06:28 LSE 430 402.000 15/04/2026 11:29:06 LSE 349 402.000 15/04/2026 11:29:06 LSE 216 401.000 15/04/2026 12:37:44 LSE 247 401.000 15/04/2026 12:40:54 LSE 110 401.500 15/04/2026 12:46:42 LSE 105 401.500 15/04/2026 12:46:42 LSE 22 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:03 LSE 8 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:03 LSE 370 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 30 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 92 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 89 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 189 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 56 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 133 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 48 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 163 402.000 15/04/2026 13:17:24 LSE 36 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 364 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 36 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 382 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 18 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 364 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 14:00:28 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 14:01:11 LSE 43 402.000 15/04/2026 14:01:22 LSE 133 402.000 15/04/2026 14:06:32 LSE 1 402.000 15/04/2026 14:09:07 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:06:38 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:09:33 LSE 7 402.000 15/04/2026 16:09:33 LSE 111 402.000 15/04/2026 16:10:31 LSE 51 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 238 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 215 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 292 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 108 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:00 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:01 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:02 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:02 LSE 400 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:06 LSE 105 402.000 15/04/2026 16:24:35 LSE 798 407.000 16/04/2026 08:47:58 LSE 1 407.000 16/04/2026 12:29:52 LSE 399 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 400 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 190 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 400 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 190 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 400 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 190 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 330 407.000 16/04/2026 13:07:39 LSE 44 407.000 16/04/2026 14:37:30 LSE 382 407.000 16/04/2026 14:37:30 LSE 566 406.500 16/04/2026 14:45:46 LSE 228 406.500 16/04/2026 14:45:46 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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