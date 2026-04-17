Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2026 conference call

 | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA Vistin Pharma ASA

Oslo, Norway, 17 April 2026

Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will release its first quarter results on Friday 24th of April 2026. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on the same day at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/req62z7o

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca3298faa94f4bbb900f07289bc40eb7 

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For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com


About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



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