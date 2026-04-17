MediaMelon Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program to Deliver Real-Time Streaming Analytics at Global Scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) announced today that MediaMelon is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). MediaMelon provides SmartSight™, a video-first streaming intelligence platform that delivers Quality of Experience (QoE) analytics, advertising monetization intelligence, and AI-powered session insights for OTT, CTV, FAST, and live-streaming operators worldwide.

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, MediaMelon delivers a uniquely integrated streaming analytics solution on Akamai Cloud. SmartSight’s analytics pipeline runs on Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE), elastically scaling to absorb live event traffic spikes without pre-provisioning. Akamai NodeBalancers distribute telemetry ingestion across SmartSight’s microservices with no single point of failure. Multi-region deployment across Akamai’s globally distributed cloud enables analytics processing close to viewers, reducing telemetry latency and supporting data sovereignty requirements. Together, CDN-level telemetry from Akamai and player-side analytics from SmartSight provide a complete, unified picture of streaming quality, from origin to screen.

“Running natively on Akamai Cloud means our joint customers get a complete picture of streaming quality, from CDN health to viewer QoE on a single globally distributed platform with the elastic scale and data sovereignty that premium OTT operators and global broadcasters demand. For operators where every second of downtime and every missed ad impression directly impacts revenue, this partnership delivers the visibility and speed that operations teams have been asking for,” said Kumar Subramanian, CEO, MediaMelon.

“Akamai is pleased to make MediaMelon’s SmartSight capabilities easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program,” said Zak Putnam, AVP, Global Cloud Partnerships, Akamai. “Streaming operators are now able to deploy real-time QoE and advertising analytics purpose-built for video and scale it across Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.”

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai’s cloud computing services is available at akamai.com . Learn more about SmartSight at mediamelon.com .

About MediaMelon

MediaMelon is a video-first streaming intelligence company. Its SmartSight™ platform delivers real-time QoE analytics, ad monetization intelligence, AI-powered session insights, and content viewing analytics with StreamScore™ — a unified quality metric for benchmarking viewer experience, to help streaming operators improve viewer experience, protect ad revenue, and ensure reliable delivery at scale. Trusted by leading global streaming platforms supporting 20M+ concurrent viewers, SmartSight integrates with 40+ player SDKs and deploys in days across all major CTV, mobile, web, and set-top box platforms. Learn more at mediamelon.com .

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

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