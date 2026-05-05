Protecting APIs at Scale: Akamai Introduces Security Posture Center and Code-to-Runtime Mapping

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helping organizations understand and enforce API security posture at scale, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today introduced Security Posture Center and enhanced APIs-from-code capabilities. Together, these innovations translate fragmented API findings into business-aligned controls and link live API activity directly to source code ownership.

As APIs rapidly expand to power modern digital services and AI-driven applications, security teams struggle to move beyond alert-driven workflows and quantify their overall risk. Akamai addresses this challenge by providing a unified system of record for API risk across the development lifecycle, enabling teams to measure, prioritize, and improve security consistently.

Key elements of these new capabilities include:

Security Posture Center: Rather than chasing individual alerts, teams can measure compliance with API security best practices across areas such as authentication, data protection, and API hygiene. By mapping findings into a structured set of controls, organizations gain a clear view of their security posture and can track progress toward a defined end state: full alignment with API security best practices.

Rather than chasing individual alerts, teams can measure compliance with API security best practices across areas such as authentication, data protection, and API hygiene. By mapping findings into a structured set of controls, organizations gain a clear view of their security posture and can track progress toward a defined end state: full alignment with API security best practices. Code-to-runtime mapping: Akamai links APIs observed in live traffic to their specific repositories, code files, and last committers. This eliminates the need to manually trace ownership and provides developers with the context required to understand, reproduce, and remediate issues quickly, significantly reducing mean time to remediation (MTTR).





“API security has historically been driven by fragmented findings, making it difficult for organizations to understand their true security posture or measure progress,” said Oz Golan, Vice President, API Security at Akamai. “Security Posture Center changes that by defining what ‘secure’ looks like through policy-based controls. At the same time, our ability to map any API directly to code directly closes a critical gap in the industry. By combining visibility across traffic, code, and configurations, Akamai helps organizations not only identify risk, but also act on it quickly and with confidence.”

Together, these capabilities reinforce Akamai API Security as a vital tool for API security and risk management, providing comprehensive visibility across the API lifecycle — from discovery and posture management to runtime protection and remediation. By aligning technical findings to enforceable controls and connecting them directly to development workflows, organizations can better govern API sprawl in the age of agentic AI, demonstrate compliance, and reduce risk without slowing innovation.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.