Dmitry Shubov Outlines New Strategic U.S. Commercial Law Readiness for Southeast Asian Asset Tokenization Startups

FREMONT, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the new 2026 Sidley Blockchain Bulletin, which highlights tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) as the next frontier for capital markets, Dmitry Shubov Consulting is releasing a new strategic analysis focused on the "compliance gap" hitting Southeast Asian (SEA) startups. With the June 3, 2026, New York UCC Article 12 rollout just around the corner, the briefing delves into the new "exclusive control" rules that these firms must meet if they want to turn their digital assets into legitimate collateral for U.S. bank financing.

Industry leaders identify three critical frictions currently stalling SEA expansion:

The Control Standard Hurdles: The biggest wall for cross-border expansion right now is getting digital architecture to play nice with UCC Article 12's "Control" rules . If an SEA startup can’t prove the "exclusive power" required by these new amendments, their tokenized assets are likely to get rejected by U.S. institutional credit markets that now demand strict, modernized collateral eligibility.

The biggest wall for cross-border expansion right now is getting digital architecture to play nice with . If an SEA startup can’t prove the "exclusive power" required by these new amendments, their tokenized assets are likely to get rejected by U.S. institutional credit markets that now demand strict, modernized collateral eligibility. The July Enforcement Deadline: California’s Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) hits full enforcement this July, ending the era of regulatory ambiguity. A documented licensing roadmap is now the baseline for any serious conversation with U.S. capital partners.

California’s hits full enforcement this July, ending the era of regulatory ambiguity. A documented licensing roadmap is now the baseline for any serious conversation with U.S. capital partners. The Enforceability Paradox: There is a persistent disconnect between "code" and "courtrooms." U.S. judges increasingly look for "Code-Plus" architecture—smart contracts backed by human-readable legal wrappers that ensure a "meeting of the minds" if a dispute arises.





“This year, the technology is there, but the legal regulatory frameworks are where there may be some opportunity for legal tech firms, and tech firms in general. Many regions, like SEA and Dubai, have groundbreaking technology to really game-change, but the U.S. ‘anchor’ is what is necessary to close deals with U.S. investors,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Navigating the U.S. regulatory landscape can be a bit of a labyrinth, and partnering with a consulting firm can be the best first step to ensure cross-border tech success. Dmitry Shubov Consulting specializes in guiding early-stage SEA legal tech firms into the U.S. market and closing the gap between domestic investors and SEA innovation. For more details on entering the U.S. market as a new legal-tech firm or an established SEA-based legal-tech firm, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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