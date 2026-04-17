La Rosa Holdings Unveils My Agent Account 5.0, Advancing AI-Driven Transaction Management

Celebration, FL, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced the upcoming release of My Agent Account 5.0, a significant platform enhancement designed to modernize transaction management, improve operational efficiency, and further scale the Company’s agent-centric ecosystem.

The platform was previewed last week at Legacy Summit 2026, where it received strong positive feedback from agents, reflecting growing engagement and momentum across La Rosa’s expanding network.

With a public release anticipated in Fall 2026, My Agent Account 5.0 introduces a suite of advanced capabilities that unify critical transaction functions into a streamlined, AI-enabled workflow. The platform is designed to drive productivity, enhance compliance, and position the Company to deliver technology-driven services across its brokerage platform.

Key Enhancements in My Agent Account 5.0:

Integrated E-Signature Management : My Agent Account 5.0 will feature fully integrated, secure, and compliant electronic signature functionality embedded directly within the transaction workflow. Agents will be able to prepare, send, track, and manage documents seamlessly within the platform. Capabilities include multi-party signing, real-time status tracking, secure document storage, and tamper-evident audit trails, accessible across both desktop and mobile devices.

: My Agent Account 5.0 will feature fully integrated, secure, and compliant electronic signature functionality embedded directly within the transaction workflow. Agents will be able to prepare, send, track, and manage documents seamlessly within the platform. Capabilities include multi-party signing, real-time status tracking, secure document storage, and tamper-evident audit trails, accessible across both desktop and mobile devices. AI-Powered Transaction Coordinator : The platform will introduce an AI-driven Transaction Coordinator designed to support agents throughout the transaction lifecycle. This intelligent assistant will monitor key milestones and deadlines, surface required actions, deliver timely reminders, and identify potential compliance gaps—providing proactive insights while maintaining agent control.

: The platform will introduce an AI-driven Transaction Coordinator designed to support agents throughout the transaction lifecycle. This intelligent assistant will monitor key milestones and deadlines, surface required actions, deliver timely reminders, and identify potential compliance gaps—providing proactive insights while maintaining agent control. Expanded Platform Capabilities: In addition to these core features, My Agent Account 5.0 will introduce enhanced functionality across task management, people management, and a new Customer Portal. The Customer Portal will provide a secure, centralized environment for sharing transaction updates, documents, and key information with clients—improving communication, increasing transparency, and accelerating transaction timelines.

“This next-generation platform represents a meaningful step forward in our strategy to integrate technology more deeply into our brokerage operations,” said Joe La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of La Rosa Holdings. “My Agent Account 5.0 is designed to enhance agent productivity, streamline transaction workflows, and strengthen compliance, while introducing a white-label AI-powered transaction coordinator that enables us to extend our technology to partners and create new, scalable revenue opportunities.”

“As we continue to scale, investments in proprietary technology such as this are central to improving operational efficiency and positioning La Rosa for sustained growth,” Mr. La Rosa added. “We believe initiatives like My Agent Account 5.0 will play an important role in driving adoption across our network and supporting our broader objective of building a more efficient, tech-enabled real estate platform.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

