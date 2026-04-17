Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise in March

NORWALK, Conn., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for March 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 8,220 in March, which represents an 11.7% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 9.8% over March 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers rose 3.9% and requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers climbed 9.4% for the month of March.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 8.7% versus February totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were up 1.3% through the end of March. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 97 new CUSIP requests in March, followed by California (96) and New York (92).

“We’ve seen steady increases in CUSIP request volume across several major asset classes through the first quarter of 2026,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “This heightened pre-market activity, particularly in equity markets, suggests issuers are gearing up to access capital markets in a significant way over the course of this year.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 11.0% in March and international debt CUSIP requests were flat. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 13.6% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 16.6%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for March, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through March 2026:

Asset Class 2026 YTD 2025 YTD YOY Change Private Placement Securities 1,444 1,123 28.6% Long-Term Municipal Notes 117 100 17.0% International Debt 2,091 1,793 16.6% U.S. Corporate Equity 3,632 3,115 16.6% International Equity

493 434 13.6% Short-Term Municipal Notes 201 192 4.7% CDs < 1-year Maturity 2,308 2,216 4.2% Syndicated Loans 716 700 2.3% CDs > 1-year Maturity 1,768 1,803 -1.9% Municipal Bonds 2,175 2,258 -3.7% U.S. Corporate Debt 7,432 8,518 -12.7% Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 1,353 1,693 -20.1%





About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

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