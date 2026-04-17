Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 16, 2026, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) declared a distribution of $0.48 per share payable May 29, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 27, 2026. The distribution is optionally payable in additional shares of common stock (default) or in cash by specific stockholder election received before 4 p.m. (ET) on May 15, 2026, the valuation date. The issue price for shares will be the lower of the Fund’s closing NYSE market price or the Fund’s NAV per share on the valuation date, but in no event less than 95% of the NYSE closing market price.

The Fund’s estimated sources for the distribution to be paid on May 29, 2026 and for all distributions declared in 2026 to date are as follows:



Payment Date

Distribution per Share

Net Investment Income

Net Realized Short-Term Gains

Net Realized Long-Term Gains

Return of Capital May 29, 2026 $0.48 $0.04 (8%) $0.00 (0%) $0.19 (40%) $0.25 (52%) Total YTD 2026 $0.95 $0.10 (11%) $0.00 (0%) $0.60 (63%) $0.25 (26%)



Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:



Average Annual Total Return (on NAV for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2026)1

Annualized Current Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2026) 2

Cumulative Total Return (on NAV for the fiscal year through March 31, 2026) 1

Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of March 31, 2026) 3 12.6% 8.3% -4.8%

4.1%



1 Total return is calculated assuming a purchase of a Fund share at the beginning of the period and a sale on the last day of the period at reported net asset value per share, excluding any brokerage commissions. Distributions are assumed to be reinvested at the lower of the net asset value per share or the closing NYSE market price on the distribution’s valuation date for those receiving shares for the distribution. For periods greater than one year, returns are presented on an annualized basis.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current quarter’s distribution rate per share annualized and expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2026.



3 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the distributions per share for the current fiscal year period, expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of March 31, 2026.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com

For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479