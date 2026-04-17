The Reserve Crisis Major Miners Can't Solve on Their Own

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary -- The world's biggest gold miners have a problem: they're pulling metal out of the ground faster than they can find new deposits to replace it[1]. That math doesn't work forever. Meanwhile, central banks are still buying at a pace of roughly 850 tonnes a year, tightening the market even further[2]. The result is a structural supply gap that legacy producers simply cannot close by themselves. That's where the next generation of discovery-focused explorers comes in: Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF), Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF), Collective Mining (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL), Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE), and West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) are each running systematic drill programs across proven high-grade districts, building the resource pipelines the majors will eventually need.

State Street's April 2026 Gold Monitor calls this supply constraint one of the core pillars supporting gold's long-term outlook[3]. The issue is timing: grassroots exploration budgets have collapsed to historic lows, and new discoveries now take over a decade to reach production[4]. That bottleneck is exactly why capital has started rotating toward district-scale juniors with drill-ready targets and the technical teams to convert them into resources.

Golden Goose Resources (CSE: GGR) (OTCQB: GGRFF) is already on the ground at its Gran Esperanza gold-silver project in Argentina's Río Negro Province. The company recently kicked off the first phase of field work, with geological crews now running systematic mapping and channel sampling across the 44,400-hectare property.

The target is an epithermal vein system, the type of geological structure responsible for many of the world's highest-grade gold deposits. Teams are sampling exposed quartz veins at roughly 50-metre intervals, working to pin down where gold and silver grades run strongest and most consistent. The goal is to build the technical case for diamond drilling, which is the step that moves an exploration property from "promising" to something that can carry a formal resource estimate.

The historical results tell you why the effort is worth it. Channel samples from Gran Esperanza have returned 2.0 metres at 24.0 g/t gold, 5.0 metres at 13.1 g/t gold, and 1.3 metres at 11.5 g/t gold, with rock chips grading up to 24.4 g/t gold. A site visit in December pulled a rock chip at 14.34 g/t gold. Previous work on the property totalled 30 trenches across 2,937 metres of exposed veins, 690 channel samples, and over 10 kilometres of mapped epithermal vein trend.

The neighbourhood helps. Gran Esperanza sits adjacent to a gold project currently being drilled by Southern Copper and near the Calcatreu Project, which is already in active development. That kind of company confirms the broader district has attracted serious capital and serious operators.

"We are pleased to initiate this important phase of exploration at Gran Esperanza," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose. "This systematic program is designed to generate critical geological and geochemical data that will enhance our understanding of the scale and continuity of mineralization on the Property. Our objective is to methodically advance the Project and establish a strong technical foundation for additional programs including diamond drilling."

The property is accessible year-round and sits two kilometres from a highway, keeping logistics simple and costs predictable as the program scales. Beyond Gran Esperanza, GGR holds the Goldfire Property in Quebec near Gold Fields' Windfall Project, and a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Golden Goose Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

In other industry developments:

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) earlier reported additional 2025 drill results from the Powerline Deposit at the AurMac Project in the Yukon, with intersections converting previously classified waste blocks into high-grade gold ore.

"A key objective of the 2025 drill program was to optimize and improve economics for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment," said Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan Gold. "These results successfully achieve that goal and demonstrate the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization associated with sheeted veins in the core and the eastern portion of Powerline Deposit."

Highlights from the central Powerline area include AX-25-739, returning 1.55 g/t gold over 9.9 metres and 0.84 g/t over 18.7 metres, while Eastern Powerline hole AX-25-786 returned 0.73 g/t over 75.8 metres, including 27.9 g/t over 1.5 metres. Drillholes were strategically targeted using a 3D geological model to identify waste blocks with potential for conversion ahead of an upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment. Banyan Gold currently has two drills active at the AurMac Project.

Collective Mining (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) recently released assay results from directional diamond drill hole APC150-D1 at the Apollo system's Ramp Zone in Colombia, returning 83.75 metres at 21.14 g/t gold beginning at 1,355 metres below surface.

"APC150-D1 is a remarkable hole cutting three bulk zones of high-grade mineralization at Ramp as well as expanding the footprint of the system," said Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining. "With the receipt of additional data from drilling at Ramp, our understanding and confidence in the system grows. As a result, we will be increasing our Ramp focused drilling program from five to seven rigs."

The hole cut three high-grade bulk zones at Ramp and expanded the mineralized envelope to 315 metres of strike by 100 metres in width by 350 metres vertically, with the hole bottoming in mineralization at 1,450 metres below surface. Apollo, which anchors Collective Mining's Guayabales Project in Caldas, Colombia, hosts continuous mineralization from surface to more than 1,450 vertical metres. In response to the results, the company is increasing its Ramp-focused drilling program from five to seven rigs.

Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE) has confirmed that the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project has reached 49% completion in British Columbia, with initial production on schedule for Q2 2027 and commercial production expected in Q3 2027.

"Our strategy of initiating development activities well ahead of final permit receipt has delivered meaningful value for our shareholders," said Randy Reichert, President and CEO of Skeena Resources. "By acting early, we reduced project timeline risk and minimized inflationary impacts across key scopes by securing procurement contracts earlier. Having completed the permitting process and reaching the midway mark on construction, we felt it was important to provide a project update and show how far the project has advanced."

As of February 28, 2026, 66% of total project costs are contractually committed. The updated 2026 Construction Budget is US$659 million, compared to US$560 million in the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study, incorporating final permit conditions, updated Impact Benefit Agreement commitments, and inflationary impacts. Leasing arrangements for the water treatment plant, high-voltage electrical infrastructure, and camp facilities reduced upfront requirements by approximately US$94 million.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) has released infill and conversion drilling results from the Rowan Project in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario, including 1.62 metres at 19.83 g/t gold on Vein 013 and 1.0 metre at 30.59 g/t gold on Vein 001.

"We are very encouraged by the results received to date from the Rowan infill drilling program," said Will Robinson, VP Exploration of West Red Lake Gold Mines. "Bringing Veins 006b and 013 into consideration for PFS mine design has the potential to materially change the way we view the Rowan deposit, and its expected contribution to a future hub and spoke production model in Red Lake."

The program totals 37 holes for approximately 6,300 metres, focused on infill and conversion drilling on the high-grade Rowan vein system. Results confirm and extend Veins 006b and 013 beyond those included in the 2025 PEA mine plan, with potential to materially increase daily mined tonnage from Rowan. West Red Lake Gold Mines is updating its geological model, mineral resource estimate, and mine design for a combined Madsen-Rowan PFS targeted for Q3 2026.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/28/two-gold-projects-two-major-neighbors-what-does-this-junior-know-that-the-market-doesnt/

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