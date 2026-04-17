Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) Announces Development Initiative for “Dogecoin Gold” Digital Asset Framework

MESQUITE, NV, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) (“DOGP” or the “Company”) today announced it is advancing the development of “Dogecoin Gold,” a proposed blockchain-based digital asset framework designed to link tokens to physical gold reserves.

Dogecoin Gold is being designed as a digital asset platform in which each token is intended to represent a precisely defined unit of physical gold, measured at the nanogram level, and held under the custody of an independent, institutional-grade precious metals custodian.

Under the proposed framework, one billion (1,000,000,000) tokens would correspond to one gram of physical gold, with redemption mechanisms structured around whole-gram units. Token issuance is expected to be directly linked to physical gold reserves, such that tokens would be created only upon deposit of gold into custody and removed from circulation upon verified redemption.

The Company stated that the initiative is intended to evaluate a model combining commodity-backed asset structures with blockchain-based transparency, precision accounting, and digital market accessibility.

“We are evaluating a framework that seeks to integrate verifiable ownership of physical gold with blockchain-based auditability and precision,” said management of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. “The objective is to determine whether a system can be structured in which real-world assets, mathematically defined units, and transparent digital infrastructure operate within a disciplined and verifiable environment.”

If implemented, the system is expected to utilize a widely adopted public blockchain and standard token architecture, with a focus on traceability, reserve alignment, and third-party verifiability.

The Dogecoin Gold initiative remains in the development and evaluation stage. No tokens have been issued, and no determination has been made regarding final technical structure, custodial arrangements, regulatory treatment, or timing of any potential launch.

Additional information, including technical specifications and conceptual framework details, will be provided in the Company’s Dogecoin Gold white paper, which is currently in final preparation and is expected to be published on the Company’s corporate website.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company focused on the evaluation and development of digital asset-related technologies and platforms. The Company seeks to explore opportunities at the intersection of blockchain infrastructure, tokenized assets, and emerging digital financial systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, structure, potential implementation, and expected characteristics of the Dogecoin Gold framework. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, regulatory considerations, market conditions, technological feasibility, custodial arrangements, and the Company’s ability to implement the contemplated framework. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information: info@dogecoincashinc.com





























