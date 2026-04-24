Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Highlights Telehealth Platform Strategy Following Federal Actions Relating to Marijuana Reclassification

Mesquite, NV, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesquite, Nevada - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) (“DOGP” or the “Company”) today highlighted its telehealth platform strategy through its majority ownership of PrestoDoctor, following recent federal actions relating to the reclassification of certain marijuana-related products under U.S. law.

These actions include placing certain marijuana products, including those regulated under state medical cannabis licensing frameworks, within Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act, while broader reclassification remains subject to ongoing administrative review and rulemaking.

In this context, PrestoDoctor operates as a telemedicine platform connecting patients with licensed healthcare providers for remote consultations and medical cannabis certifications in jurisdictions where permitted by law, facilitating patient access through compliant digital workflows and supporting ongoing patient engagement across multiple U.S. markets.

PrestoDoctor represents an established telehealth platform with active patient engagement and recurring service utilization.

The Company’s controlling interest in PrestoDoctor provides DOGP with an established operational foundation in telehealth, including a provider network, patient base, and recurring service model, which the Company believes may support scalable growth initiatives.

Telehealth Infrastructure with Regulatory Alignment

DOGP believes its ownership of PrestoDoctor positions the Company at the intersection of telehealth delivery and regulated healthcare access. PrestoDoctor’s platform is designed to support scalable patient acquisition and service expansion, leveraging its existing digital infrastructure within applicable regulatory frameworks.

These federal regulatory developments may influence the broader landscape for telehealth-enabled patient access within state-regulated medical cannabis systems, although any such impacts remain subject to ongoing regulatory processes and outcomes.

Platform Expansion Strategy

DOGP is evaluating opportunities to expand PrestoDoctor’s capabilities beyond cannabis-related consultations, including:

Additional telehealth service categories

Integration of laboratory testing and diagnostics

Enhanced patient engagement and recurring care models

The Company believes its existing telehealth infrastructure is positioned to support expansion into additional service categories, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

These initiatives are intended to support long-term platform growth and diversification within permitted regulatory boundaries.

Investor Positioning

The Company believes its current structure combines:

An operating telehealth platform with active patient engagement and recurring service utilization

Exposure to regulated medical cannabis markets at the state level

Strategic flexibility to adapt to evolving federal regulatory conditions and healthcare delivery models

DOGP intends to continue aligning its operations with applicable compliance standards while evaluating opportunities to expand its telehealth infrastructure and related service offerings.

The Company believes this positioning may support long-term value creation as regulatory clarity and market adoption evolve.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of digital infrastructure across telehealth platforms, blockchain-based systems, and emerging regulated markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory developments, market conditions, and the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact: info@dogecoincashinc.com