MADD Canada Celebrates Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Volunteer Week (April 19-25), MADD Canada is recognizing the extraordinary volunteers whose dedication helps create safer communities across the country.

Every hour in Canada, an average of nine federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving. This sobering statistic reinforces the importance of the work MADD Canada volunteers do every day to raise awareness, support victims, and help stop impaired driving.

“Volunteers have been at the heart of MADD Canada’s mission for nearly four decades”, said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “They spend countless hours organizing local events and sobriety checkstops and supporting families impacted by impaired driving. Their commitment and compassion are at the heart of everything we do.”

This year’s theme, Ignite Volunteerism, reflects the vital role MADD Canada volunteers play in driving change. They reach communities from coast to coast, helping to save lives and prevent injuries.

Throughout the week, MADD Canada will shine a light on the extraordinary contributions of volunteers across its social media platforms, to highlight the dedicated individuals behind its mission. People are encouraged to join in celebrating MADD Canada volunteers and to reflect on the role each person can play in preventing impaired driving.

While MADD Canada is proud to celebrate its volunteers, the organization also reminds everyone that the best way to honour its volunteers is through action: a future where impaired driving no longer exists, no one is killed or injured, and where organizations like MADD Canada are no longer needed.

To ensure that people always get home safely, MADD Canada encourages everyone to:

Never drive a car, ATV, snowmobile or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca