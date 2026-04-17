MILAN, Italy, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Milan Design Week (April 20–24, 2026), Stella33 presents Limitless Workspace – Where Design Performs, an experiential project hosted within its business center Stella Santa Giulia in Milan.

More than an exhibition, Limitless Workspace marks the launch of a broader platform and vision that redefines the role of the workplace in contemporary organizations.

A new paradigm: from space as representation to space as performance

For years, office environments were designed as containers for work—shaped by efficiency, standardization, and formal representation. Today, this paradigm is shifting. Limitless Workspace introduces a different approach: the workplace is no longer a static environment, but a living system designed around real human behaviors and evolving models of work. Design is no longer measured by how a space looks, but by how it performs—enabling productivity, facilitating relationships, and supporting real work dynamics.

Limitless Workspace is the evolution of the office beyond its traditional physical and functional boundaries — a dynamic system where space, technology, and culture converge to unlock human potential, enabling organizations to adapt continuously and perform in the knowledge economy's era of permanent change. In this perspective, the office becomes a platform—defined not by its layout, but by its use, activation, and performance.

Alongside the physical experience at Milan Design Week, Pietro Martani, founder of Stella33, is curating a 16-page supplement (FOCUS – Limitless Workspace) in collaboration with MIT Sloan Management Review Italia. The supplement examines the structural transformation of the workplace through authoritative research, case studies, and expert contributions—positioning workspace strategy as a managerial discipline integrating real estate, organizational design, technology, and people experience.

The platform includes limitlessworkspace.com, an online hub providing diagnostic tools and thought leadership content.

Practical Information

Stella Santa Giulia – Via Luigi Russolo 9, Milan, Italy

April 20–24, 2026

9:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Free entrance

Visitors are invited to explore the space freely, experiencing design in its real, everyday application.

About Stella33

Stella33 develops and manages next-generation workplace ecosystems where design, services, technology, and community converge to enhance performance and wellbeing.

Partners

Dvo | Jaipur rugs | Noau Lab | Noo.ma | Mogu | Quadrifoglio group | Quinti | Wetacoo | Work with Island

Project artistic direction: Francesca Lilli – Stella33

Artistic styling direction: Elena Pelosi

Contact:

Pietro Martani

+ 39 02 9974 9975

info@limitlessworkspace.com