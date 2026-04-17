Studio 6 Grows Extended Stay Footprint with 35+ New Locations in 2026

DALLAS, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality , parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, today announced the opening of 35+ new Studio 6 locations in the first quarter of 2026, marking continued strong momentum for the extended-stay brand. With these openings, Studio 6 continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing extended stay brands in the U.S.

New Studio 6 locations launched in 2026 were added in Birmingham, Sacramento, Fort Myers, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Rochester, Buffalo, Cincinnati, El Paso, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Fresno, Jacksonville, and Seattle. These include a mix of conversions and new builds across markets with strong business travel, workforce mobility, and long-term guest demand.

“Continued expansion allows us to strengthen our presence in high-demand markets and better serve the evolving needs of long-term travelers. We appreciate our franchise partners’ support as we focus on delivering reliable, comfortable, and affordable stays for our guests,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality.

“We are seeing strong demand for extended-stay accommodations across several of our priority markets, particularly in locations driven by workforce mobility and long-term travel needs. Our focus remains on working closely with franchise partners to identify the right opportunities and onboard new properties efficiently, while maintaining the consistency and value that Studio 6 is known for,” said Anuj Ladha, Vice President, G6 Hospitality.

The extended-stay segment continues to emerge as one of the most resilient and attractive categories within the U.S. lodging industry. According to Cushman & Wakefield, extended-stay hotels represent a significant share of the current development pipeline, supported by their stable demand profile, lower operating costs, and efficient operating models. This momentum comes as broader U.S. hotel RevPAR growth begins to stabilize, reflecting a more balanced industry environment. In contrast, extended-stay properties continue to benefit from consistently high occupancy driven by longer average lengths of stay, often spanning several nights to multiple weeks, enabling stronger revenue visibility and operational efficiency. As a result, the segment has become an increasingly preferred asset class for developers and investors, reinforcing its role as a key driver of industry expansion.

Additionally, G6 Hospitality continues to invest in technology and operational initiatives, including G6 Marketplace, an integrated procurement platform for owners, Protect24.ai to enhance on-property safety, and bookable Early Check-In as an added revenue opportunity for franchisees, aimed at simplifying operations, improving efficiency, and supporting franchisee success across its network.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Committed to making hospitality accessible to all, G6 provides significant opportunities for franchisees through responsible business practices and a legacy of ownership. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was recently named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal, with both Motel 6 and Studio 6 recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report.

For more information, please visit www.g6hospitality.com .

Contacts

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

Neha Tuteja

G6 Hospitality LLC

neha.tuteja@g6hospitality.com